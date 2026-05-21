CUTRIC welcomes new Buy Canadian policy for transit funding as a major step to strengthen jobs, supply chains and sovereign infrastructure

TORONTO, May 21, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canadian Urban Transit Research & Innovation Consortium (CUTRIC) welcomes Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada's (HICC) new Buy Canadian policy guidelines for the Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF). The guidelines are a game-changing step for Canadian public transit, domestic manufacturing and national economic resilience.

The new guidelines strengthen the link between public transit investment and Canadian economic growth by prioritizing Canadian suppliers and Canadian content in federally supported transit projects.

"Public transit procurement can do far more than deliver infrastructure. It can strengthen Canadian supply chains, support Canadian jobs and help build long-term economic resilience," said Josipa Petrunic, President & CEO of CUTRIC. "This is a major step forward for Canada. These guidelines recognize that public funding should create lasting value here at home."

CUTRIC has worked with federal officials from HICC to help inform the development of policy guidance for public transit procurement under the CPTF, drawing on its research and industry expertise from across Canada's transit and zero-emissions mobility sectors.

The new policy comes at a critical time, as Canada faces growing trade uncertainty, supply chain pressures and increased global competition. By supporting Canadian content and suppliers through the CPTF, the federal government is helping position public transit as both a mobility solution and an industrial strategy.

"This is about using Canada's purchasing power more strategically," added Petrunic. "When governments invest in transit, they can also support Canadian manufacturing, innovation and high-value employment. That is what makes this policy so significant."

CUTRIC believes the guidelines will help reinforce Canada's transit manufacturing base and support broader goals tied to innovation, clean transportation and national economic security. It will ensure that public transit spending anchors high-value jobs, protects domestic intellectual property, strengthens supply chain resilience, attracts investment and builds a more competitive Canadian industrial base for the future.

CUTRIC looks forward to continuing to work with federal partners, transit agencies and industry to support practical rollout of the policy.

About CUTRIC

The Canadian Urban Transit Research & Innovation Consortium (CUTRIC) is Canada's non-profit leader in zero-emission transit and smart mobility, supporting innovation, research, and systems integration for decarbonized public transportation across North America.

SOURCE Canadian Urban Transit Research & Innovation Consortium (CUTRIC)

For media inquiries or to arrange an interview with Josipa Petrunic, please contact: Mainak Mondal, [email protected], 437-595-2961