Customer Service Excellence: UniFirst Names 2020 Aldo Croatti Award Winners

WILMINGTON, Mass., Nov. 24, 2020 /CNW/ -- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF), a North American leader in providing customized work uniform programs, corporate attire, and facility service products, has named six Route Service Representatives (RSRs) as their 2020 recipients of the prestigious Aldo Croatti Award.

This accolade is the most distinguished and coveted of all UniFirst Corporation recognitions. Named after the company founder, the Aldo Croatti Award is presented to UniFirst RSRs who retain 100 percent of their customers for an entire fiscal year, while also exemplifying customer service excellence and satisfaction. This year's RSR achievements were particularly impressive considering the additional market challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each Aldo Croatti Award winner will receive a cash prize and other rewards, and they will be formally honored at UniFirst's 2020 President's Club celebrations being held virtually in December. These individuals will also be recognized with additional intracompany, public, and UniFirst customer communications.

UniFirst's 2020 Aldo Croatti Award recipients are as follows:

Clement Guerin , Montreal, QC

, George Labiris , London, ON

, Eric Larson , Nashville, TN

, Patrick Lebel , Montreal , QB (three-time Aldo Croatti Award recipient)

Merlin Loftin , Odessa, TX (two-time Aldo Croatti Award recipient)

Ross Williamson , Altoona, PA (three-time Aldo Croatti Award recipient)

"One of UniFirst's core values is 'customer focus,' and, as a company, we're driven to provide customers with superior service," said Steven Sintros, UniFirst president and CEO. "These RSRs epitomize customer service excellence, and they're vital contributors to UniFirst's continued success. Earning the Aldo Croatti Award is no small feat, especially considering the challenges surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. The fact that these individuals were able to persevere through adversity and still accomplish their lofty service goals only helps to underscore their skill and dedication."

About UniFirst

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, as well as the delivery of facility service programs. Together with its subsidiaries, the company also provides first aid and safety products, and manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products; and with 260 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 14,000 employee Team Partners, the company outfits more than 2 million workers each business day. For more information, contact UniFirst at 800.455.7654 or visit UniFirst.com.

