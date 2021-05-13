Curio Announces Funding and New Partnerships; NFT Platform Raises $7M to Expand Growth

The entertainment-focused NFT platform's new round of funding from premier financial backers will enable Curio to build new partnerships, assemble innovative content, and enhance fan experiences

LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2021 /CNW/ -- Curio, the premier NFT platform for the entertainment industry, announced today it is has raised $7M in an oversubscribed seed round, with participation from Fenbushi Capital , Kenetic Capital , Protocol Labs , LongHash Ventures , Picus Capital, and several others including entertainment industry veterans, Marc Geiger, CEO of SaveLive and former head of global music at WME and Rich Battista, former CEO of Time Inc. and former Fox Entertainment executive. The company has successfully launched multiple licensed auctions, drops, products, and new partnerships.