Curaleaf Opens Sanford's 1st Medical Marijuana Dispensary

Company's 25th Florida Location Introduces "Curaleaf Shatter"

SANFORD, Fla., July 24, 2019 /CNW/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator in the United States, announced today the opening of its 25th Florida dispensary at 610 Lake Minnie Drive, as the company continues to expand rapidly throughout the state. Curaleaf has the largest cannabis dispensary footprint in the US, with 48 dispensaries across the country.

"In opening our 3rd Orlando area medical marijuana dispensary, we are proud to be able to provide patients in the communities of Sanford, Lake Mary, Lake Monroe, Longwood, Winter Springs, and Midway, Florida with access to Curaleaf's premium quality products and educational resources," shared Joe Lusardi, Curaleaf CEO.

Curaleaf is commemorating the grand opening of Sanford's first medical marijuana dispensary by providing a sneak-preview to its newest product - Curaleaf Shatter, at the dispensary. Processed using the industry's cleanest, most medically precise extraction and purification methods combined with decades of horticultural experience, Curaleaf Shatter offers patients with qualifying medical conditions a new product option that physicians may consider for their patients. Curaleaf medical cannabis products are also available in the forms of capsules, oils, distillates, concentrates, vaporizer pens, pre-rolls, smokable flower, and topical creams.

Curaleaf offers patients best-in-class customer service in its 3,000 square foot dispensary that includes spacious retail and reception areas as well as two private consultation rooms. Committed to providing educational resources and improving the quality of its central Florida patients' lives, the company will launch a series of weekly seminars on cannabinoid therapies for local patients, physicians and community members in its community meeting room and the team is available to provide free, private consultations for new patients needing assistance registering with Florida's Department of Health to obtain cannabis medicine.

Curaleaf's Sanford dispensary will celebrate its grand opening with an event in partnership with the Greater Sanford Regional Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Dispensary operating hours are Monday through Friday, 10am ­­– 7pm; Saturday, 10am – 5pm; and Sunday, Noon – 5pm. Free ample parking is available onsite. The State of Florida's Office of Medical Marijuana Use Registry requires an order from a qualified Florida ordering physician and a State of Florida medical marijuana card to obtain medical marijuana products.

In an effort to provide patient accessibility to medical cannabis we offer a wide range of standing discounts. Curaleaf offers all patients free statewide delivery as well as online ordering for pick-up or delivery through www.curaleaf.com. Sanford area patients may contact the dispensary at 407-531-8588.

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is the leading vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It is a high-growth cannabis company with a national brand known for quality, trust and reliability. The company is positioned in highly populated, limited license states, and currently operates in 12 states with 48 dispensaries, 13 cultivation sites and 12 processing sites. Curaleaf has the executive expertise and research and development capabilities to provide leading service, selection, and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets, as well as the CBD category through its Curaleaf Hemp brand and Bido brand for pets.

For more information please visit www.curaleaf.com.

Media Contact:

VS/BROOKS

Lauren Garcia-Velez

lgarciavelez@vsbrooks.com

305.443.3500

Investor Contact:

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Dan Foley, VP, Finance and Investor Relations

IR@curaleaf.com

SOURCE Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.curaleaf.com

