Curaleaf Opens Second Erie Dispensary in Millcreek, Pennsylvania

New location features enhanced in-store and online ordering experience, expanding access to Curaleaf's leading national brands

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 26, 2025 /CNW/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (TSX: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products, today announced the relocation of its Bradford, Pennsylvania dispensary to a new, expanded location in Erie, Pennsylvania. Curaleaf Millcreek is now open and serving patients, maintaining Curaleaf's footprint of 18 stores in Pennsylvania and 159 locations nationwide.

Located at 4934 West Ridge Road, Erie, PA 16506, Curaleaf Millcreek offers patients a modernized retail environment designed to elevate the shopping experience. The new dispensary features an improved in-store layout, streamlined ordering process, and enhanced customer flow, making it easy for guests to explore Curaleaf's expansive portfolio of trusted cannabis brands.

"Adding a second dispensary in Erie marks an important step in how we continue to evolve our retail footprint in Pennsylvania," said Boris Jordan, Chairman and CEO of Curaleaf. "This new location allows us to deliver a more convenient, welcoming, and elevated experience for patients, while expanding access to our trusted brands and award-winning product innovation. We look forward to serving the Erie community and welcoming both new and returning customers to Curaleaf Millcreek."

Curaleaf Millcreek will offer consumers a wide range of high-quality products across Curaleaf's leading portfolio of brands, including Grassroots, Dark Heart, Find, and Select, including the Select Briq all-in-one vape. Patients can expect a diverse assortment of premium flower, vapes, and other cannabis products designed to meet a variety of wellness preferences and lifestyle needs.

To celebrate the new location, Curaleaf will host a grand opening event on Saturday, December 27, 2025, featuring giveaways, special promotions, and gifts with purchase. Curaleaf Millcreek will be open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. For more information on Curaleaf's locations, patient resources, and product offerings, please visit www.curaleaf.com .

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (TSX: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to enhance lives by cultivating, sharing and celebrating the power of the plant. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf, Select, Grassroots, Find, Anthem and The Hemp Company provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult use markets. Curaleaf International is powered by a strong presence in all stages of the supply chain. Its unique distribution network throughout Europe, Canada and Australasia brings together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This media advisory contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "proposed", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information concerning the opening of a dispensary in Erie, PA. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest annual information form filed on March 3, 2025, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at http://www.sedar.com, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Investor Contact:

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Camilo Lyon, Chief Investment Officer

[email protected]

Media Contact

MATTIO Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.