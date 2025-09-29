Curaleaf Expands Anthem Brand Portfolio with Launch of Anthem Bold Infused Pre-Rolls, Celebrating American-Grown Cannabis

Building on Anthem's initial launch in Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, New York and New Jersey, Anthem Bold is Curaleaf's newest premium pre-roll offering, taking the industry's fastest-growing category to the next level. Known as an all-American pre-roll brand, Anthem's premier product Anthem Classic launched in April, offering a quality experience for the everyday consumer. Crafted with care, the new Anthem Bold delivers premium, high-potency flower for consumers looking to elevate any evening. Anthem Bold infuses Anthem premium flower with THCA diamonds and strain-specific terpenes for enhanced flavor and a purely potent boost, averaging around 40% THC.

"The legal cannabis industry is a distinctly American market, shaped by cultivators, entrepreneurs, and innovators who possess a shared interest in expressing their personal freedoms through cannabis," said Boris Jordan, Chairman and CEO of Curaleaf. "Anthem is our way of honoring that legacy. With Anthem Bold, we've brought together craftsmanship, potency, and design to create a product that feels both nostalgic and timeless. Given our unique market position as a first-party producer and cultivator led by an expert team, the response to Anthem Classic flower has been outstanding. With the infusion of THCA, Anthem Bold delivers a new level of potency and flavor unlike anything Curaleaf has offered before. We're excited to grow the Anthem brand, and we're highly confident in the pre-roll category, as it's the fastest-growing segment in cannabis."

With Anthem Bold, customers and patients can choose from two bold flavor and product format experiences, in half gram 5-packs and one-gram single pre-rolls, with either a sweet wood tip or glass tip:

Flavor-forward strain experience, enhanced with a sweet wood tip – Nostalgic sweet wood tips pair with punchy, fruit-forward strains to enhance flavor, rolling out with Blue Raspberry Kush (Indica), Pineapple Haze (Sativa), and Watermelon Z (Hybrid).

Cannabis-forward, loud & iconic signature strain experience, enhanced with a glass tip – Anthem Bold's glass tip option offers loud and iconic signature strains, for those who want the full expression of legendary genetics including Blue Dream (Hybrid), King Louis XIII (Indica), and Acapulco Gold (Sativa).

The brand's cylindrical design, inspired by American tradition, features natural hemp paper for a smooth, even burn, every time. Anthem is committed to serving both adult-use and medical patients, offering a premium experience that delivers consistency, smoothness, and uncompromising quality. According to BDSA, pre-rolls are the fastest-growing category in the cannabis space, and now infused pre-roll sales account for 45% of the overall pre-roll category, and as high as 70% in some markets. Anthem Bold marks a significant step in establishing Anthem as a true national brand synonymous with quality, consistency, and American innovation.

Together, Anthem Classic and Anthem Bold offer consumers a full spectrum of pre-roll options under a single, national brand, nodding to classic Americana while excelling within today's competitive pre-roll category. Both Anthem Classic and Anthem Bold will be available at select Curaleaf dispensaries across Arizona, Illinois, New Jersey, and New York, with continued expansion into additional retail anticipated in the coming months. In addition to those states, Anthem Classic is also available to customers and patients in Massachusetts, and Florida.

For more information on Curaleaf's family of brands, retail locations, resources, and products, please visit https://curaleaf.com.

To learn more about Anthem, and find locations to purchase products in New York, New Jersey, Arizona, Illinois, Massachusetts, and Florida, please visit https://anthemcannabisusa.com/.

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (TSX: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to enhance lives by cultivating, sharing and celebrating the power of the plant. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf, Select, Grassroots, Find, Anthem and The Hemp Company provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult use markets. Curaleaf International is powered by a strong presence in all stages of the supply chain. Its unique distribution network throughout Europe, Canada and Australasia brings together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com .

