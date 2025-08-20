Cunard Sets Sail for Labor Day with Fares from $999 Plus, Onboard Credit on Over 145 Voyages

VALENCIA, Calif., Aug. 20, 2025 /CNW/ -- Luxury cruise line Cunard has announced its Labor Day Sale starting tomorrow, offering fares from $999 plus up to $200 onboard credit on more than 145 voyages sailing between 2025 and 2027.

From August 21 through September 3, 2025, travelers have the perfect opportunity to plan their next journey aboard Cunard's iconic fleet, all at an excellent value.

The Labor Day Sale will run from August 21 through September 3, 2025

The Labor Day Sale features a diverse collection of itineraries, including:

2025 Caribbean , Northern Europe and Transatlantic Crossing voyages

, and Transatlantic Crossing voyages 2026 Alaska , Canada New England, Mediterranean, Panama Canal, Caribbean , Northern Europe , Transatlantic Crossing and World Voyage Segments

, Canada New England, Mediterranean, Panama Canal, , , Transatlantic Crossing and World Voyage Segments 2027 Caribbean , Transatlantic Crossing, and World Voyage Segments.

Iconic Ships & Voyages

Sailings are available on all four of Cunard's Queens — the world's only ocean liner, Queen Mary 2, the newly refreshed Queen Elizabeth, the iconic Queen Victoria, and the line's newest ship, Queen Anne. Whether embarking on an unforgettable World Voyage, witnessing Queen Mary 2's historic maiden Panama Canal transit, or enjoying a sun-filled Caribbean escape aboard Queen Elizabeth, guests will experience the ultimate vacation at sea – with Cunard's signature White Star Service, world-class dining, enriching onboard programs and idyllic destinations. Highlight voyages include:

World Voyages : A once-in-a-lifetime journey visiting some of the globe's most iconic ports. In 2026 and 2027, guests can embark on the full World Voyage or choose from a selection of shorter World Voyage segments, with itineraries spanning multiple continents. Queen Anne , Queen Mary 2, and Queen Victoria will each sail world cruises during this period, with voyages ranging from 108 to 117 nights – all with Cunard's signature elegance and White Star Service.





A once-in-a-lifetime journey visiting some of the globe's most iconic ports. In 2026 and 2027, guests can embark on the full World Voyage or choose from a selection of shorter World Voyage segments, with itineraries spanning multiple continents. , 2, and will each sail world cruises during this period, with voyages ranging from 108 to 117 nights – all with Cunard's signature elegance and White Star Service. Queen Mary 2: Maiden Panama Canal Transit : Cunard's flagship

Queen Mary 2 will set sail from New York to Los Angeles on a 15-night voyage, from January 19 to February 3, 2025 , marking her first-ever transit through the Panama Canal. This historic journey allows guests to blend transcontinental travel with the iconic elegance of the world's only ocean liner.





Cunard's flagship 2 will set sail from to on a 15-night voyage, from , marking her first-ever transit through the Panama Canal. This historic journey allows guests to blend transcontinental travel with the iconic elegance of the world's only ocean liner. Winter in the Caribbean on Queen Elizabeth : The newly transformed Queen Elizabeth will sail from Miami to the Caribbean for the first time starting this October. Guests will explore the region's acclaimed crystal-clear waters and pristine beaches, with nine to 28-night voyages stopping at unique destinations including St. Thomas , Bridgetown , Bonaire , Aruba , Tortola and Barbados.

For more information about Cunard, the Summer Savings Event or to book a voyage, contact your Travel Advisor, call Cunard at 1-800-728-6273 or visit www.cunard.com .

For Travel Advisors interested in further information, please contact your Business Development Manager, visit OneSourceCruises.com or call Cunard at 1-800-528-6273.

About Cunard

Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships since 1840, and this year celebrates an incredible 185 years of operation. 2025 is a momentous year in Cunard's history, which will be marked with several iconic land-based events and special Event Voyages. The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected entertainment, and outstanding White Star service. From a partnership with a two-Michelin starred chef, to inspiring guest speakers, to world class theatre productions, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys and round world voyages, destinations sailed to also include Europe, the Caribbean, Alaska, the Far East and Australia.

There are currently four Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth, Queen Victoria and new ship, Queen Anne, which entered service in May 2024. This investment is part of the company's ambitious plans for the future of Cunard globally, with the brand now boasting four ships in simultaneous service for the first time since 1999. Cunard is based at Carnival House in Southampton and has been owned since 1998 by Carnival Corporation & plc. www.cunard.com (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

Photography

Photos are available in our image library, Asset Bank:

https://cunard.assetbank-server.com/

Please note, once directed to the page you will need to "Register for an account." Your request may take up to 24 hours for approval to access the library of assets. You will be notified via email to complete your registration.

Social Media

Facebook: www.facebook.com/cunard

Twitter: www.twitter.com/cunardline

YouTube: www.youtube.com/wearecunard

Instagram: www.instagram.com/cunardline

For additional information about Cunard, contact:

Cunard: [email protected]

SOURCE Cunard