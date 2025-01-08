Cunard's Alaska 2026 Voyages feature Queen Elizabeth sailing roundtrip itineraries from Seattle

Now on Sale

2026 season also features eight Panama Canal voyages, ranging in length from 20 to 42 days

VALENCIA, Calif., Jan. 8, 2025 /CNW/ -- Luxury cruise line Cunard has unveiled its highly anticipated Alaska 2026 program, offering travelers the chance to embark on an unforgettable adventure through one of the world's most awe-inspiring destinations.

Queen Elizabeth will embark on an extraordinary season of seven–12-night voyages, offering breathtaking adventures through Alaska

Between May and September 2026, Queen Elizabeth will sail 15 roundtrip voyages from Seattle, ranging from seven to 12 nights. Guests looking for a longer vacation that combines contrasting destinations can enjoy extended voyages of up to 42 nights, taking in the majestic landscapes of Alaska, the tropical beauty of the Caribbean, and the iconic Panama Canal.

An additional highlight to Cunard's 2026 season is eight voyages through the famed Panama Canal, unlocking enticing destinations and experiences. A coveted voyage experience, these sailings bring guests close tropical jungles as the ship glides through 50 miles of locks and waterways between the mighty Atlantic and Pacific oceans. With so much to enjoy onboard and ashore, guests can admire the famed engineering marvel, unwind in the spa, or experience a variety of onshore adventures.

Cunard's 2026 program on Queen Elizabeth features visits to 31 unique destinations across 16 countries, including highlights such as Colón, Panama, and Bridgetown, Barbados. Voyages are available to book from 5 a.m. PT on January 8, 2025, and guests can claim up to $800 onboard credit per stateroom* for bookings made between January 8 and March 26, 2025.

This Onboard Credit allows guests to indulge in Cunard's signature luxury, whether that means unwinding with a spa treatment, savoring fine dining, or enjoying exceptional shore experiences. Highlights include the opportunity to witness humpback whales in their natural habitat as Queen Elizabeth sails through Alaska's glacier-filled fjords.

Alaska highlights



Queen Elizabeth's voyages invite travelers to immerse themselves in a world of tidewater glaciers and mirror-like waters, where each day in port offers guests the freedom to step ashore and explore somewhere new.

Whether it be Ketchikan, with its vibrant totem poles, Juneau, where famous gold mines put this historic city on the map, or Haines, a prime destination for kayaking, Alaska is an adventurer's paradise.

And not forgetting the beautiful UNESCO World Heritage Site of Glacier Bay National Park and Hubbard Glacier, two gems in the Alaskan crown.

Prices for a 10-night Seattle roundtrip to Alaska (Q620) in July 2026 currently start from $2069 per person based on two sharing a Britannia Balcony stateroom.

Katie McAlister, President of Cunard, said: "Alaska is a truly unique destination, and we're delighted to return with our 2026 program. Sailing through its spectacular fjords and seeing the immense glaciers is an experience like no other. On board, guests can sip regionally inspired cocktails, enjoy cuisine influenced by local flavors, and hear fascinating stories from renowned explorers. These voyages promise to create unforgettable memories, and we can't wait to welcome our guests on board Queen Elizabeth."

For more information about Cunard or to book a voyage, contact your Travel Advisor, call Cunard at 1-800-728-6273, or visit www.cunard.com .

For Travel Advisors interested in further information, please contact your Business Development Manager, visit OneSourceCruises.com , or call Cunard at 1-800-528-6273.

Notes to Editors

*Up to $800 Onboard Credit per stateroom ($400 per person) is based on reserving a Queens Grill Suite on voyages for 10 to 20 nights. Guests reserving a Britannia stateroom receive up to $400 per stateroom Onboard Credit. Onboard credit amounts vary by voyage length and category booked. Visit Cunard.com for full terms and conditions.

About Cunard

Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships since 1840, and this year celebrates an incredible 185 years of operation. 2025 is a momentous year in Cunard's history, which will be marked with several iconic land-based events and special Event Voyages. The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected entertainment, and outstanding White Star service. From a partnership with a two-Michelin starred chef, to inspiring guest speakers, to world class theatre productions, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys and round world voyages, destinations sailed to also include Europe, the Caribbean, Alaska, the Far East and Australia.

There are currently four Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth, Queen Victoria and new ship, Queen Anne, which entered service in May 2024. This investment is part of the company's ambitious plans for the future of Cunard globally, with the brand now boasting four ships in simultaneous service for the first time since 1999. Cunard is based at Carnival House in Southampton and has been owned since 1998 by Carnival Corporation & plc. www.cunard.com (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

Social Media

Facebook: www.facebook.com/cunard

Twitter: www.twitter.com/cunardline

YouTube: www.youtube.com/wearecunard

Instagram: www.instagram.com/cunardline

For additional information about Cunard, contact:

Jackie Chase, Cunard, [email protected]

Cindy Adams, [email protected]

SOURCE Cunard