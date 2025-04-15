Cunard reveals first phase of 2026 Event Voyages program

VALENCIA, Calif., April 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- Cunard's iconic Event Voyages are curated in partnership with the biggest names in entertainment, and now the luxury cruise line has unveiled part of its 2026 schedule.

The full program will be launched in two phases, and this first announcement welcomes back several Cunard favorites to flagship Queen Mary 2 and the brand's newest ship, Queen Anne.

Cunard’s flagship Queen Mary 2 (pictured) will host several Event Voyages in 2026

Cunard's Event Voyages are specially designed to immerse guests in the things they love most, providing enriching experiences such as exclusive performances and hands-on workshops with world-famous performers and experts from around the globe.

Today's announcement sees the luxury cruise line offer five 7-night itineraries* from May to November 2026. These comprise:

London Theatre at Sea with the Olivier Awards

This voyage, curated by Julian Bird OBE, features performances from an illustrious line-up of theater talent. Peek behind the scenes to learn the secrets of putting on a world-class show and enjoy unique daytime events and special evening shows throughout your voyage. This special Transatlantic Crossing culminates in an extraordinary performance – The Oliviers in Concert. Watch in awe as the orchestra and cast take you back through the history of the Olivier Awards in an outstanding, one-off production.

Departing May 22, prices currently start from $1,729 per person based on two sharing a Britannia Balcony stateroom.

Sail4th250 Celebrations

We are proud to be part of an extraordinary event in New York, in partnership with Sail4th250, celebrating 250 years of America's Independence. At Cunard, we have a deep-rooted connection with the United States and its rich maritime history. For more than 185 years, we've pioneered Transatlantic Crossings, and we're delighted that Queen Mary 2 – the world's only ocean liner – will join this unforgettable moment in history.

Departing July 3, prices currently start from $2,349 per person based on two sharing a Britannia Balcony stateroom.

Wellness at Sea, in partnership with Harper's Bazaar

The tranquil Norwegian fjords provide an idyllic backdrop for this one-of-a-kind well-being journey on board Queen Anne. Discover all the tools you need to recharge your body and revitalize your energy with leading experts in the health and wellbeing sector, including Harper's Bazaar editors, hosting inspiring talks and invigorating classes, giving you the opportunity to glean as much advice as possible.

Departing July 5, prices currently start from $1,639 per person based on two sharing a Britannia Balcony stateroom.

Anthony Inglis & the National Symphony Orchestra

Be immersed in a world of classical music, brought to you by eminent maestro Anthony Inglis and the UK's National Symphony Orchestra. With two unforgettable evening performances in the Royal Court Theatre, this sailing is one classical music lovers won't want to miss.

Departing September 5, prices currently start from $2,109 per person based on two sharing a Britannia Balcony stateroom.

Literature Festival at Sea, in partnership with Cheltenham Literature Festival

Find yourself in literary heaven, surrounded by esteemed authors, journalists, historians, and fellow book lovers, on this 7-night sailing dedicated to the power of storytelling. Curated by The Times and Sunday Times Cheltenham Literature Festival team, this unique voyage celebrates the written word in its many forms – with intimate Q&A sessions, themed events, and intimate book signings.

Departing November 28, prices currently start from $1,529 per person based on two sharing a Britannia Balcony stateroom.

Katie McAlister, President of Cunard, said: "We're so thrilled to unveil the first phase of our 2026 Event Voyages program – a showcase of uniquely curated voyages that celebrate the very finest in entertainment, culture, and wellness. We're incredibly excited to be welcoming back a number of Cunard favorites that our guests know and love, alongside new experiences that we're sure, will surprise and delight. We're so proud of our iconic Event Voyages, which truly embody the spirit of Cunard and combine world-class entertainment with thought-provoking enrichment."

For more information about Cunard or to book a voyage, contact your Travel Advisor, call Cunard at 1-800-728-6273, or visit www.cunard.com .

For Travel Advisors interested in further information, please contact your Business Development Manager, visit OneSourceCruises.com , or call Cunard at 1-800-528-6273.

Speakers and activities are subject to change. Some activities may incur an additional charge.

About Cunard

Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships since 1840, and this year celebrates an incredible 185 years of operation. 2025 is a momentous year in Cunard's history, which will be marked with several iconic land-based events and special Event Voyages. The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected entertainment, and outstanding White Star service. From a partnership with a two-Michelin starred chef, to inspiring guest speakers, to world class theatre productions, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys and round world voyages, destinations sailed to also include Europe, the Caribbean, Alaska, the Far East and Australia.

There are currently four Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth, Queen Victoria and new ship, Queen Anne, which entered service in May 2024. This investment is part of the company's ambitious plans for the future of Cunard globally, with the brand now boasting four ships in simultaneous service for the first time since 1999. Cunard is based at Carnival House in Southampton and has been owned since 1998 by Carnival Corporation & plc. www.cunard.com (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

Social Media

Facebook: www.facebook.com/cunard

Twitter: www.twitter.com/cunardline

YouTube: www.youtube.com/wearecunard

Instagram: www.instagram.com/cunardline

For additional information about Cunard, contact:

Cindy Adams, [email protected]

SOURCE Cunard

Photography: Photos are available in our image library, Asset Bank: https://cunard.assetbank-server.com/. Please note, once directed to the page you will need to "Register for an account." Your request may take up to 24 hours for approval to access the library of assets. You will be notified via email to complete your registration.