Cunard Kicks Off the Holiday Season with Exclusive Black Friday / Cyber Monday Promotion

VALENCIA, Calif., Nov. 7, 2024 /CNW/ -- Cunard kicks off the holiday season by offering travelers Black Friday / Cyber Monday promotions, available on select itineraries, sailing from January 2025 through November 2026. Voyages are available all around the world on all of Cunard's Queens – flagship Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria, Queen Elizabeth and their newest just launched this year, Queen Anne.

Starting in 2025, Queen Elizabeth will sail from Miami to the Caribbean.

Fares start at $899 per person (taxes and fees included) on new voyages booked from November 21 through December 9, 2024, plus guests can receive an onboard credit of up to $400 per stateroom for Princess and Queen Grills suites. Various itineraries are included in the promotion such as the brand's signature Transatlantic Crossing, exploring the great wilderness in Alaska, navigating through the Norwegian Fjords, celebrating the July 4th holiday in New England and much more.

Featured itineraries starting at $899 per person include:

Alaska on Queen Elizabeth , roundtrip out of Seattle , August 21-28, 2025 : seven nights through the storied waters of the Last Frontier, featuring the stunning Glacier Bay National Park, with calls at Sitka , Ketchikan and Victoria.





on , roundtrip out of , : seven nights through the storied waters of the Last Frontier, featuring the stunning Glacier Bay National Park, with calls at , and Victoria. Western Caribbean on Queen Elizabeth : roundtrip out of Miami , December 9-18, 2025 : nine nights exploring the pristine beaches and vibrant island culture of the Caribbean , stopping at Grand Turk, Montego Bay , Belize City and Cozumel.





on : roundtrip out of , : nine nights exploring the pristine beaches and vibrant island culture of the , stopping at Grand Turk, , City and Cozumel. Maiden Transatlantic Crossing on Queen Anne : westbound Transatlantic from Southampton to New York , December 9-18, 2025 : nine nights aboard this special crossing celebrating Queen Anne's maiden call to North America .





: westbound Transatlantic from to , : nine nights aboard this special crossing celebrating maiden call to . The Norwegian Fjords on Queen Anne , roundtrip out of Southampton , July 4-11, 2025 : mesmerizing blue fjords and unbelievable waterfalls can be seen on this sailing, with calls at Kristiansand, Olso, and Skagen.





, roundtrip out of , : mesmerizing blue fjords and unbelievable waterfalls can be seen on this sailing, with calls at Kristiansand, Olso, and Skagen. Film Festival at Sea on Queen Mary 2: Transatlantic Crossing, March 8-15, 2025 , Seven nights with an exclusive Film Festival at Sea event voyage in partnership with the British Film Institute.

* Promo Code: RDC; offers apply to the first two guests per booking.

For more information about Cunard or to book a voyage, contact your Travel Advisor, call Cunard at 1-800-728-6273, or visit www.cunard.com.

For Travel Advisors interested in further information, please contact your Business Development Manager, visit OneSourceCruises.com, or call Cunard at 1-800-528-6273.

About Cunard

Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships since 1840, celebrating an incredible 184 years of operation. The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected entertainment, and outstanding White Star service. From a partnership with a two-Michelin starred chef, to inspiring guest speakers, to world class theatre productions, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys and round world voyages, destinations sailed to also include Europe, the Caribbean, Alaska, the Far East and Australia.

There are currently four Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth, Queen Victoria and new ship, Queen Anne, entered service in May 2024. This investment is part of the company's ambitious plans for the future of Cunard globally and will be the first time since 1999 that Cunard will have four ships in simultaneous service. Cunard is based at Carnival House in Southampton and has been owned since 1998 by Carnival Corporation & plc. www.cunard.com (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

