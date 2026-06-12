Cunard Invites Travelers to Win an Experience On Queen Mary 2's Historic 450th Transatlantic Crossing

As Cunard celebrates America's 250th anniversary, travelers can enter for a chance to sail aboard the world's only ocean liner for an incredible milestone crossing

VALENCIA, Calif., June 12, 2026 /CNW/ -- As Queen Mary 2 prepares to join Sail4th 250 this July – celebrating America's 250th anniversary in New York Harbor – Cunard is inviting travelers to become part of its next historic milestone at sea. The British luxury cruise brand has launched a sweepstakes* to celebrate Queen Mary 2's historic 450th Transatlantic Crossing this November – a voyage that continues Cunard's enduring legacy of connecting the United Kingdom and the United States through ocean travel.

Queen Mary 2 is the world’s only active ocean liner with regularly scheduled transatlantic crossings between New York and Southampton, UK.

Now through July 31, 2026, guests can enter for the chance to join the highly anticipated crossing, sailing from Southampton to New York from November 10-17, 2026. The prize winner and a guest will not only experience the rebirth of the golden age of ocean travel, but also receive flights, hotel accommodations in Southampton, and transportation to and from the port.

A Rich Heritage of Transatlantic Ocean Travel

The announcement comes during another defining moment for Cunard with July 4 marking the anniversary of the cruise line's very first crossing, when RMS Britannia departed Liverpool for Boston in 1840. This voyage launched the world's first regularly scheduled transatlantic steamship service and forever transformed global travel, trade and communication. Nearly two centuries later, Cunard remains the only cruise line offering regularly scheduled Transatlantic Crossings aboard the world's only ocean liner, Queen Mary 2.

"Transatlantic travel is the foundation of Cunard's rich heritage and remains one of the most iconic experiences in luxury travel today," said Liz Fettes, Senior Vice President, Commercial, North America and Australasia at Cunard. "As we prepare to participate in America's 250th anniversary celebration, it feels especially meaningful to also celebrate Queen Mary 2's upcoming 450th crossing. This milestone is a testament to the 186 years of history, connection and unforgettable voyages across the Atlantic."

Celebrating America's 250th Anniversary

On July 4, 2026, New York Harbor will come alive for Sail4th 250, celebrating America's 250th anniversary with the largest international flotilla of tall ships and naval vessels ever assembled. Queen Mary 2 and her guests will enjoy a front-row seat to the festivities, honoring Cunard's rich connection to U.S. history – with an estimated one in five immigrants traveling to the U.S. aboard Cunard steamships between 1840 and 1923. Today, Cunard's legacy of refined, elegant ocean travel lives on with a fleet of four ships sailing around the world, including its newest ship Queen Anne, Queen Elizabeth, Queen Mary 2 and Queen Victoria.

The sweepstakes is open now through July 31, 2026. To enter and view official rules, visit www.cunardcrossinggiveaway.com and complete the registration form to receive one entry. After submitting their initial entry, participants can also earn one bonus entry by either uploading their favorite photo from a past Cunard voyage or by participating in a poll sharing what they most look forward to experiencing on their first Cunard voyage.

For more information about Cunard or to book a voyage, guests can contact their travel advisor, call Cunard at 1-800-728-6273 or visit www.cunard.com.

Travel Advisors interested in further information can contact their Business Development Manager, visit OneSourceCruises.com, or call Cunard at 1-800-528-6273.

*For full terms and conditions, please visit www.cunardcrossinggiveaway.com

About Cunard

Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships since 1840.

The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected entertainment, and outstanding White Star service. From a partnership with a two-Michelin starred chef, to inspiring guest speakers, to world class theatre productions, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys and round world voyages, destinations sailed to also include Europe, the Caribbean, Alaska, the Far East and Australia.

There are currently four Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth, Queen Victoria and new ship, Queen Anne, which entered service in May 2024. Cunard is based at Carnival House in Southampton, UK and is part of Carnival Corporation, the world's largest cruise company with a portfolio of cruise lines operating in over 800 ports & destinations worldwide. (NYSE: CCL).

Photography

Photos are available in our image library, Asset Bank: https://cunard.assetbank-server.com/

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