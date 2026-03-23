Cunard Announces Exclusive Partnership with Celebrity Fashion Stylist Micaela Erlanger

Celebrated for her refined aesthetic and impeccable attention to detail, Micaela Erlanger has shaped the style narratives of some of the world's most recognizable figures, from the red carpet to the global stage. Her approach to fashion aligns seamlessly with Cunard's belief that elegance is integral to the journey.

Through this collaboration, Cunard's Queens Grill and Princess Grill Suite guests can unlock access to personalized styling services for both men and women designed to enhance every moment of their voyage – from embarkation and relaxing on deck to gala evenings and afternoon tea.

Available exclusively to Grill Suite guests sailing on voyages with embarkation dates between May 15, 2026, to April 15, 2027, the program offers a collection of styling experiences, including:

Digital Style Guide – A signature inclusion for all Grill Suite guests at no additional cost, the guide features outfits curated by Micaela as suggestions for warm- and cold-weather destinations, gala nights, days at sea, and more.

Virtual Styling Sessions – Offered as an optional enhancement for an additional fee, these sessions are ideal for pre-voyage planning and wardrobe preparation from the comfort of a guest's home.

– Offered as an optional enhancement for an additional fee, these sessions are ideal for pre-voyage planning and wardrobe preparation from the comfort of a guest's home. In-Person Styling Consultations – Guests seeking real-time refinement and expert guidance for their journey can book a high-touch, in-person styling session at Micaela Erlanger's studio in New York City, for an additional fee.

Each element is thoughtfully designed to complement the guest's voyage and onboard occasions. The curated digital style guide offers overarching inspiration, while virtual and in-person sessions with Micaela provide personalized guidance tailored to individual tastes and itinerary. Whether refining a packing list or preparing for a formal celebration, the experience is seamless and distinctly Cunard.

"Fashion has been a hallmark of Cunard voyages for generations, from our gala evenings on every itinerary to dedicated voyages like Transatlantic Fashion Week on our iconic crossings between Southampton and New York," said Katie McAlister, President of Cunard. "In collaborating with a respected stylist like Micaela Erlanger, we are honoring our heritage while offering an elevated and bespoke experience for our Grill Suite guests to enhance their voyage even further."

"Preparing for a Cunard voyage should feel just as special as the trip itself," said Micaela Erlanger. "I want to help take the guesswork out of packing and replace it with inspiration. Cunard already creates such incredible moments at sea, and it's exciting to help guests feel beautifully styled for every one of them – whether that's afternoon tea, a glamorous gala night, or just lounging by the pool."

Cunard has long played host to icons of style and culture, including luminaries such as Elizabeth Taylor, Rita Hayworth, Uma Thurman, Carly Simon, Bob Mackie and Christian Siriano. This partnership builds upon Cunard's enduring legacy, reaffirming that glamour at sea is not a passing trend but a defining tradition.

Enjoy with More in the Queens Grill

In addition to curated styling opportunities, guests looking to book a Queens Grill experience can now Enjoy with More, offering up to $500 onboard credit per stateroom on voyages from 10 to 20 nights booked now through June 3, 2026.

For more information on Cunard's collaboration with Micaela Erlanger, please visit www.cunard.com/micaela. Requests for virtual and in-person styling session requests must be submitted at least 60 days prior to the guest's voyage and are subject to availability to ensure a personalized experience.

For more information about Cunard, Grill Suites and to book a voyage, contact your Travel Advisor, call Cunard at 1-800-728-6273 or visit www.cunard.com.

For Travel Advisors interested in further information, please contact your Business Development Manager, visit OneSourceCruises.com, or call Cunard at 1-800-528-6273.

About Cunard

Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships since 1840.

The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected entertainment, and outstanding White Star service. From a partnership with a two-Michelin starred chef, to inspiring guest speakers, to world class theatre productions, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys and round world voyages, destinations sailed to also include Europe, the Caribbean, Alaska, the Far East and Australia.

There are currently four Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth, Queen Victoria and new ship, Queen Anne, which entered service in May 2024. Cunard is based at Carnival House in Southampton and has been owned since 1998 by Carnival Corporation & plc. www.cunard.com (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

Photography

Photos are available in our image library, Asset Bank:

https://cunard.assetbank-server.com/

Please note, once directed to the page you will need to "Register for an account." Your request may take up to 24 hours for approval to access the library of assets. You will be notified via email to complete your registration.

Social Media

Facebook: www.facebook.com/cunard

Twitter: www.twitter.com/cunardline

YouTube: www.youtube.com/wearecunard

Instagram: www.instagram.com/cunardline

About Micaela Erlanger

Micaela Erlanger is one of Hollywood's most influential celebrity stylists, repeatedly named among the "Most Powerful Stylists" by The Hollywood Reporter. Known for shaping defining red-carpet moments for clients including Meryl Streep, Lupita Nyong'o, and Ego Nwodim, her work has been featured across leading publications such as Vogue, Vanity Fair, and Harper's Bazaar. She has also styled campaigns for major fashion, beauty, and luxury brands including L'Oréal, Lancôme, Nike, Bentley, and Cadillac. Erlanger is the author of How to Accessorize: A Perfect Finish to Every Outfit and has contributed to outlets including Vogue, TIME and T Magazine. A graduate of Parsons School of Design with a recent Executive MBA from Harvard Business School, she is expanding her influence beyond styling--bringing a strategic, business-driven perspective to the future of fashion.

Social Media

Instagram: www.instagram.com/micaela

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SOURCE Cunard

For additional information about Cunard, contact: Cunard: [email protected]