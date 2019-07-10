Cunard Holds a Day of Celebration in the Port of Halifax Honoring Entrepreneur Zita Cobb and Archival Gift by Historian John Langley with a Spectacular Meeting and Sail Away of Queen Mary 2 and Queen Elizabeth

Canadian businesswoman and social entrepreneur Zita Cobb is founder of the Fogo Island Inn and the Shorefast Foundation, a Canadian charity that uses business-minded means to help secure economic and cultural resilience for Fogo Island. Cobb is an eight generation Fogo Islander and sailed on the inaugural voyage of Queen Mary 2 from England to North America, making it fitting that she receives this honor onboard the same ocean liner.

The Samuel Cunard Prize was inaugurated in 2015 to celebrate the company's 175th Anniversary in the ancestral home of its founder, Sir Samuel Cunard. The award acknowledges an extraordinary individual who demonstrates the qualities exemplified by Cunard throughout his life. Cobb is just that individual. Inspired to help secure a resilient future for the area where she grew up, she applied the asset-based community development approach to build another leg on Fogo Island's economy. Shorefast is recognized for its charitable initiatives and innovative businesses which reinvest in the community, such as Woodshop on Fogo Island, Fogo Island Fish and Fogo Island Inn. The award winning luxury Inn is recognized as one of the world's leading properties, attracting international guests who value its commitment to place-specific, community-minded hospitality.

The Samuel Cunard Innovative Spirit Award was created to honor an extraordinary individual who, early in their career, has demonstrated the pioneering spirit exemplified by Samuel Cunard. As President and CEO of Amirix Systems, Greer spearheaded the merger of two innovative organizations – Amirix and Vemco – creating a dynamic new organization where innovation flourished. The product of the combined entity is the backbone of important scientific research performed in lakes, rivers and oceans around the world. Often dubbed the underwater internet – it allows researchers to better understand the movement and behaviour of aquatic life. Amirix's instrumentation division garnered the attention of InnovaSea resulting in further consolidation. This Nova Scotia grown technology is being used to tackle some of the most important environmental, social, and economic issues around sustainable fish farming. Greer is admired for her innovative and transformative leadership. She currently serves on the Boards of Directors of NSPI, InnovaSea, NSBI and COVE.

Sailing on Queen Mary 2's voyage to England on July 28 will be Cunard historian John G. Langley, Q.C., Director and Chairman of the Cunard Steamship Society, Langley will donate a significant portion of his Cunard collection to the Cunard Archives at the University of Liverpool and work with the Cunard archivists cataloging his pieces. Guests onboard the sailing will have the opportunity to attend talks by the historian and see select pieces of the collection including: original legal and lease documents signed by Samuel Cunard; a portrait of the Titanic rescue; and a poem written at sea onboard the RMS Eutruria on authentic letterhead. This significant contribution is above Langley's already generous donation to the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic in Halifax, ensuring Cunard's legacy is preserved for future generations.

