Cunard Celebrates 100 years of World Voyages with two Centenary Sailings

Cunard's 2023 World Voyages will call on many ports from the first world sailings on ships RMS Laconia and RMS Samaria.

Destinations on Queen Mary 2's roundtrip New York, 117-night Centenary World Voyage will include Colombo, Singapore and Hong Kong, emulating RMS Samaria's 1923 world sailing. The voyage also includes overnight stops in Dubai, Sydney and Cape Town as it travels from Southampton through Asia, Australia and South Africa. Fares start at $21,499 per person.

Queen Victoria's 92-night Centenary World Voyage (New York to Southampton, England) will visit RMS Laconia's 1922/23 port calls with stops in Hong Kong, New York, Singapore, Cabo San Lucas, Colombo, San Francisco, Hilo, Honolulu, Manila and Naples as well visiting Aruba, Jordan, Tonga and a full transit of the Panama Canal. Fares start at $18,499 per person.

Guests will be able to enjoy a program of exclusive events and parties, both ashore and on board, with entertainment and dining reflecting each region of the world visited.

"Cunard pioneered the World Voyage and a century later we're as passionate about these very special voyages as ever," said Simon Palethorpe, president, Cunard. "Our Centenary World Voyages in 2023 will provide a unique opportunity for guests to celebrate 100 years of visiting the four corners of the world in true Cunard luxury."

As well as the full Centenary World Voyages both Queen Mary 2 and Queen Victoria's journeys can be booked in individual segments ranging from two to 40 nights in duration.

"For those looking to explore the very best of Australia and New Zealand we're delighted to once again offer a comprehensive season of sailings on Queen Elizabeth, including a Cunard first of a 28-night circumnavigation of Australia," Palethorpe said.

With her sister ships exploring the world, Queen Elizabeth will enjoy a season of home port sailings around Australasia with a selection of two to 28-night voyages, with departures from Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Fremantle and Auckland. This includes for the first time a 28 night circumnavigation of Australia voyage. Fares for the 28-night roundtrip Sydney voyage start at $6,199 per person.

Cunard's Centenary World Voyages are part of Cunard's program of new sailings now available to book. Past guests who book before May 24, 2021 may receive up to $1,200 per person discount off launch fares.

To learn more about a Cunard World Voyage and 2023 itineraries, contact your Travel Advisor, call 1-800-728-6273, or visit Cunard.com/en-us/new-voyages.

Cunard

Cunard is the operator of luxury cruise ships Queen Mary 2®, Queen Victoria® and Queen Elizabeth®. Renowned for impeccable White Star Service, gourmet dining and world-class entertainment, all three Queens offer luxury accommodations in Britannia, Britannia Club, Princess Grill Suite and Queens Grill Suite staterooms. Cunard is the only line to offer regularly scheduled Transatlantic service between New York and London, and it continues to celebrate the freedom of travel on exciting World Voyage and Grand Voyage itineraries that visit Europe, North America, South America, Africa, Asia and Australia.

Awarded #1 Mega-Ship Ocean Cruise Line by Travel + Leisure's 2018, 2017 and 2016 World's Best Awards; and "Best Service," "Best Onboard Enrichment" and "Best World Cruise" by Porthole Cruise Magazine's 2018 Readers Choice Awards. Cunard is a proud member of World's Leading Cruise Lines, a part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), the largest cruise vacation company in the world. Together Cunard, Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Seabourn, AIDA Cruises, Costa Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia) and P&O Cruises (UK) operate 102 ships visiting over 700 ports around the world and totaling 226,000 lower berths.

Social Media

Facebook: www.facebook.com/cunard

Twitter: www.twitter.com/cunardline

YouTube: www.youtube.com/wearecunard

Instagram: www.instagram.com/cunardline

Media Assets

Cunard photography is available online at https://cunard.assetbank-server.com/

Email: [email protected]

Password: Cunard1

For additional information, contact:

Jackie Chase, Cunard, 310.926.7686, [email protected]



SOURCE Cunard