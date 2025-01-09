Cunard announces "Treat yourself, on us" and "Enjoy it all" Wave season offers on select 2025-2027 sailings

VALENCIA, Calif., Jan. 9, 2025 /CNW/ -- Luxury cruise line Cunard kicks off the 2025 Wave season with two campaigns: "Treat yourself, on us" and "Enjoy it all."

Returning in 2025, "Treat yourself, on us" is available on most voyages between June 2025 and March 2027 on Cunard's fleet – flagship Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria, Queen Elizabeth, and the line's newest ship, Queen Anne.

"Enjoy It all" is available on select stateroom categories on all Alaska, Caribbean, and Panama Canal voyages sailing on Queen Elizabeth from June 2025 to September 2026.

Treat yourself, on us

From now through March 26, 2025, "Treat yourself, on us" includes Onboard Credit up to $800 USD per stateroom ($400 per person in a Queens Grill Suite for voyages sailing 10 to 20 nights). Onboard Credit may be used for onboard shopping or booking Shore Experiences, spa treatments, and other onboard services. The Drinks Package and Hotel & Dining Service Charges are included when booking any Princess Grill or Queens Grill Suite.

The "Treat yourself, on us" offer is available on the following itineraries:

2025 Alaska , Canada , Caribbean , Europe , Mediterranean, Panama , and Transatlantic

, , , , Mediterranean, , and Transatlantic 2026 Canada , Caribbean , Europe , Mediterranean, Transatlantic, World and World Segments

, , , Mediterranean, Transatlantic, World and World Segments 2027 Caribbean , Europe , Mediterranean, Transatlantic, World and World Segments

Enjoy it all

During the wave period, now to March 26, 2025, Cunard is offering the "Enjoy it all" package, offering unlimited Wi-Fi, the 'Beers, Wine, and Spirits' Drinks Package (21+), and Alternative Dining or Champagne Afternoon Tea. Offer is available to bookings in Balcony, Oceanview, and Inside staterooms on select Alaska, Caribbean, and Panama Canal voyages sailing on Queen Elizabeth.

"Enjoy it all" is available for $60 per person, per day when combined with the "Treat yourself, on us" promotion.

Guests can enjoy some of Cunard's signature sailings, including:

Summer in Alaska on Queen Elizabeth : In 2025, Cunard will offer seven- to 11-night voyages roundtrip out of Seattle . Itineraries include scenic cruising through Glacier Bay National Park, Hubbard Glacier, and Tracy Arm Fjord, as well as full days in several ports, including Juneau , Ketchikan , Skagway , Sitka , and Icy Strait Point.





In 2025, Cunard will offer seven- to 11-night voyages roundtrip out of . Itineraries include scenic cruising through Glacier Bay National Park, Hubbard Glacier, and Tracy Arm Fjord, as well as full days in several ports, including , , , , and Icy Strait Point. Eastbound and Westbound Transatlantic Crossings on flagship Queen Mary 2: This iconic voyage sails New York to Southampton, England with seven nights at sea to luxuriate across the North Atlantic providing time away to disconnect and revitalize.





This iconic voyage sails to with seven nights at sea to luxuriate across the North Atlantic providing time away to disconnect and revitalize. Winter in the Caribbean on Queen Elizabeth : Sailing from Miami during a several-month Caribbean season, guests can explore the region's acclaimed crystal-clear waters and pristine beaches, stopping at ports including St. Thomas , Bridgetown , Philipsburg , and Barbados.

"Enjoy it all" and "Treat yourself, on us" offers are subject to full terms and conditions available at https://www.cunard.com/en-us/cruise-deals/treat-yourself-on-us/sale-terms.

For more information about Cunard or to book a voyage, contact your Travel Advisor, call Cunard at 1-800-728-6273, or visit www.cunard.com .

For Travel Advisors interested in further information, please contact your Business Development Manager, visit OneSourceCruises.com , or call Cunard at 1-800-528-6273.

About Cunard

Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships since 1840, and this year celebrates an incredible 185 years of operation. 2025 is a momentous year in Cunard's history, which will be marked with several iconic land-based events and special Event Voyages. The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected entertainment, and outstanding White Star service. From a partnership with a two-Michelin starred chef, to inspiring guest speakers, to world class theatre productions, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys and round world voyages, destinations sailed to also include Europe, the Caribbean, Alaska, the Far East and Australia.

There are currently four Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth, Queen Victoria and new ship, Queen Anne, which entered service in May 2024. This investment is part of the company's ambitious plans for the future of Cunard globally, with the brand now boasting four ships in simultaneous service for the first time since 1999. Cunard is based at Carnival House in Southampton and has been owned since 1998 by Carnival Corporation & plc. www.cunard.com (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

