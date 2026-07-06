Cumulus Neuroscience and Muse by Interaxon Bring Validated At-Home Sleep EEG to CNS Clinical Trials

Collaboration adds brain-based sleep measurement to the NeuLogiq® multi-modal platform

BELFAST, Northern Ireland, DUBLIN and TORONTO, July 6, 2026 /CNW/ -- Cumulus Neuroscience (Cumulus; The Company), a global digital health company focused on advancing neuroscience clinical trials and patient care through improved data, and Interaxon Inc.(Muse) today announced a collaboration integrating Muse's at-home sleep EEG into the NeuLogiq® Platform, adding objective, brain-based sleep measurement to NeuLogiq's multi-modal suite for central nervous system (CNS) clinical trials. The collaboration debuts at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) 2026 in London, July 12–15.

NeuLogiq Sleep EEG powered by Muse

Sleep disturbances are extremely common in neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders, often manifesting as both a symptom and a driver of disease progression. As a result, sleep is increasingly treated as both a therapeutic target and a biomarker in clinical care and research. Disrupted deep sleep is linked to impaired amyloid clearance and cognitive decline--an increasingly important domain in neurodegeneration research. Yet it has been difficult to measure objectively at scale: in-lab polysomnography (PSG) is burdensome and costly, while most wearables infer sleep indirectly from movement and heart rate.

Through this collaboration, the NeuLogiq Platform sleep domain is powered by Muse -- a soft, at-home EEG wearable that reads the brain directly, resolving the slow waves, spindles, and K-complexes that define each stage of sleep. Muse scores full sleep architecture at 88–96% agreement with gold-standard PSG (Lanthier et al., 2025, SLEEP Advances). The result is trial-grade sleep staging captured in the participant's own home, with the low patient burden and repeatability required for longitudinal CNS studies -- alongside NeuLogiq core measures of cognition, wake EEG, mood and speech.

"Objective, reliable longitudinal data are needed to advance CNS clinical development programs, which have relied on subjective measures for too long," said Tina Sampath, Cumulus CEO. "Integrating Muse into the NeuLogiq Platform allows us to bring multi-modal measures--wake and sleep EEG, cognition, mood and speech--out of the clinic and into study participants' homes at scale, accelerating data collection and enabling earlier decision-making in clinical trials."

Jean-Michel Fournier, CEO, Muse by Interaxon, said, "The Muse S Athena was built to read the brain directly, at home, at scale, with best-in-class user comfort and ease-of-use at the fore. It has been proven with more than 16.8 million nights across 500,000+ real-world users. Bringing that to NeuLogiq means researchers can finally treat sleep as the objective, repeatable measure it should be in CNS trials, without sending participants to a lab."

The companies will present these integrated NeuLogiq Platform capabilities at AAIC in London July 12-15 at the Cumulus Booth #712.

About Muse by Interaxon

Muse is pioneering brain health through its industry-leading EEG platform, built on advanced AI. Muse's tools are underpinned by 200+ third-party studies from institutions including the Mayo Clinic, MIT, and Harvard, and the company has decoded over one billion minutes of brain data -- one of the largest EEG collections in the world. Muse is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Learn more at musehealth.ai.

About Cumulus Neuroscience

With a mission to generate the data and insights required to accelerate diagnosis and management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders for millions of patients and caregivers around the world, Cumulus Neuroscience is advancing NeuLogiq®, an AI-based, multi-domain digital biomarker platform to enable better, faster decision making in neurology and neuropsychiatry clinical trials and patient care. Designed for and with 10 of the world's leading pharma companies, the platform enables decentralized trials and is making a difference in the development of therapies for Alzheimer's Disease and neuropsychiatric conditions, including depression. Read the full announcement at https://www.cumulusneuro.com/news/2026-07-06-muse-collaboration-sleep-eeg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3003620/AAIC_NL_muse.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2657658/6021444/Cumulus_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Cumulus Neuroscience

Contacts: Muse by Interaxon: Summer Martin, [email protected] / Cumulus Neuroscience: Tina Sampath, [email protected]