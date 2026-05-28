NeuLogiq® Platform Helps Confirm No Evidence of Psychotomimetic, Hallucinatory, or Dissociative Effects in a Phase 1b Study of a Novel Neuroplastogen Developed for Major Depressive Disorder

Delix Therapeutics presented data for their novel neuroplastogen zalsupindole (DLX-001) at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Neuropharmacology (ASCP) Conference including NeuLogiq® Platform data which supports at-home administration in future trials

BELFAST, Northern Ireland, May 28, 2026 /CNW/ -- Cumulus Neuroscience (Cumulus; The Company), a global digital health company focused on advancing neuroscience clinical trials and patient care through improved data and AI, was featured in a poster presentation today at the ASCP 2026 Conference in Miami, Florida.

The poster titled, "A Phase Ib Study Evaluating Safety, Efficacy, and Putative Biomarkers of Neuroplasticity for the Novel Neuroplastogen Zalsupindole (DLX-001) in Major Depressive Disorder," was presented by Retsina Meyer, PhD, Head of Corporate Strategy at Delix Therapeutics, and Eliseo Salinas, MD, MSc, Head of Research & Development.

Delix deployed the NeuLogiq Platform in a Phase 1b study of 18 adults with major depressive disorder, providing repeated digital biomarker sampling alongside conventional trial measures including clinician-rated symptom scales (MADRS, HAM-D-17), pharmacokinetics, quantitative electroencephalography (qEEG), polysomnography, and safety assessments.

"We are excited to present these latest data supporting ongoing development of zalsupindole, a novel neuroplastogen that holds much promise for millions of patients living with major depressive disorder globally," said Salinas. "The Cumulus NeuLoqiq Platform provided our team with critical data confirming that zalsupindole does not impact cognitive function, which directly supports at home administration in future studies. This is highly differentiating, since other plastogens require administration under clinical observation. We look forward to our continued work with Cumulus as we advance this clinical program."

Repeated cognitive testing was performed in the study using Symbol Swap, the NeuLogiq Platform's tablet-based cognitive assessment, which showed no evidence of acute or delayed cognitive impairment across both dosing schedules, with regular task performance and learning patterns observed throughout the study. Previous work has demonstrated that the patient-friendly Symbol Swap task is a highly repeatable adaptation of the Digit Symbol Substitution Task (DSST)-- a well-validated measure of cognition widely used in depression, neurodegeneration, and neuropsychiatry clinical trials. Symbol Swap data in combination with other measures supports at home dosing in future trials, including the upcoming Delix placebo-controlled Phase 2 study.

These findings build on interim results presented by Delix at ASCP in May 2025 which included data confirming the NeuLogiq Platform detected a pharmacodynamic signal consistent with that previously observed in a phase 1 healthy volunteer study. A consistent increase in slow-wave theta activity was observed using two separate methods – a traditional wet electrode 64-channel EEG acquisition system, and the NeuLogiq Platform novel 16-channel dry EEG headset.

"Although the NeuLogiq Platform was initially purpose-built in collaboration with 10 biopharma companies to generate objective clinical quality data in Alzheimer's dementia, today 50% of our business is focused in neuropsychiatry" said Brian Murphy, PhD, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Cumulus. "Over time, NeuLogiq has evolved to be used across the spectrum of CNS conditions including multiple psychiatric disorders. The data presented today along with the data presented by Delix at ASCP 2025 confirms that the NeuLogiq Platform can provide clinical study sponsors with objective physiological and cognitive function data to complement traditional measures. We are excited to continue working alongside the team at Delix as they advance their novel neuroplastogen for major depressive disorder to Phase 2."

Cumulus continues to advance the NeuLogiq Platform, providing biopharma partners and collaborators with a suite of state-of-the-art tools to help advance the discovery and development of new therapies for neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative conditions. To learn more, visit www.cumulusneuro.com.

About Major Depressive Disorder (MDD)

Also known as clinical depression, MDD is a common mental health condition characterized by persistent feelings of sadness, hopelessness, and loss of interest or pleasure in activities. MDD is one of the most common mental health disorders, affecting an estimated 6-7% of adults worldwide. It can occur at any age, and it is more prevalent in women than men. Antidepressant medications and psychotherapy are common treatments for MDD, but some individuals may not respond well to these options, leading to an unmet need for alternative or complementary treatments

About Cumulus Neuroscience

Our mission is to generate the data and insights required to accelerate the diagnosis and management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders for millions of patients and caregivers around the world. At Cumulus Neuroscience we are advancing NeuLogiq®, an AI-based, multi-domain digital biomarker platform designed with 10 of the world's leading pharma companies. This novel platform provides the critical data and insights needed for faster, more robust and cost-effective decision-making in clinical trials and patient care. NeuLogiq enables study sponsors to capture large amounts of real-world clinical data repeatedly over time, across multiple behavioral and physiological domains, in the clinic and at home. Together with machine learning (ML) analytics, Cumulus simplifies and improves the robustness of CNS clinical trials, providing objective assessment of study inclusion and treatment outcomes.

About Zalsupindole (DLX‑001)

Zalsupindole is a novel neuroplastogen isotryptamine engineered to promote structural and functional neural plasticity without hallucinatory, sedative or dissociative effects. It is currently being evaluated for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD). Preclinical data have demonstrated that DLX-001 increases dendritic spine density in neurons in the prefrontal cortex and has rapid and enduring antidepressant-like effects in animal models after a single dose. Recent Phase I data have demonstrated that DLX-001 is associated with robust signs of CNS engagement and a favorable safety and tolerability profile, with no serious adverse events reported to date. Delix is completing a Phase Ib study in MDD patients.

About Neuroplastogens

Neuroplastogens are a novel class of potentially disease-modifying therapeutics for psychiatric and neurological conditions. These compounds promote rapid and sustained neuroplasticity in select neural circuits resulting in fast-acting therapeutic effects. Neuroplastogens are novel chemical entities inspired by compounds that are proving to be beneficial across a range of therapeutic areas including mood, anxiety, cognitive, and neurodegenerative disorders in addition to other synaptopathies. Leveraging our deep mechanistic understanding and unique drug discovery engine to generate distinct compounds, Delix seeks to bring to market a pipeline of neuroplastogens that aim to be the faster, stronger, and more effective medicines of the future.

About Delix Therapeutics

Delix Therapeutics is a clinical-stage neuroscience company focused on harnessing the power of novel neuroplasticity‑promoting therapeutics to better treat patients struggling with difficult-to-treat neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. The company's compounds are easily manufactured small molecules capable of rapidly inducing structural and functional neural changes in targeted areas of the brain. Through its novel Neuroplastogen Platform, Delix is pioneering a new class of fast-acting outpatient pharmacotherapies and rapidly advancing through preclinical and clinical development to bring patients FDA-approved, take-home medicines that are intended to serve several unmet needs and enhance the psychiatric treatment paradigm for patients and providers.

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SOURCE Cumulus Neuroscience

FOR MORE INFORMATION, Cumulus media inquiries: Tina Sampath, [email protected], Tel: +1 415.694.1175 ; Delix Investor & Media Relations: Retsina Meyer, PhD, Delix Therapeutics, [email protected]