CUBE ACQUIRES BERLIN-BASED KODEX AI, CREATING AN INDUSTRY-FIRST UNIFIED COMPLIANCE, RISK AND AGENTIC AI PLATFORM

Expands CUBE's European AI footprint, unlocking new opportunities for shared insight and innovation

Adds a third strategic pillar to CUBE's RegPlatform TM , introducing co-worker functionality through an AI agent architecture

Automates processes and dramatically reduces costs for customers, while ensuring better adherence to regulatory requirements

LONDON, Oct. 16, 2025 /CNW/ -- CUBE, a global leader in Automated Regulatory Intelligence (ARI) and Regulatory Change Management (RCM), announces the acquisition of Kodex AI, a Berlin-headquartered technology business pioneering the use of agentic AI to transform compliance and risk management across the global financial industry.

Kodex AI co-founders on stage at CUBE Connect CUBE's Ben Richmond and Kodex AI co-founders

This acquisition marks a major milestone in CUBE's strategy to build the third pillar of its AI platform. It adds co-worker functionality, where AI acts as a digital colleague within compliance workflows, through agentic architecture on top of CUBE's leading compliance and risk foundations. By integrating Kodex AI's technology, which combines fine-tuned AI models with regulatory data and knowledge graphs, CUBE will further enhance its AI-based platform, RegPlatformTM, helping customers stay on top of evolving regulatory requirements with greater confidence and automation.

The transaction also brings exceptional new AI talent into CUBE, with Kodex AI's experienced Berlin-based team joining the business. Recognised by Meta as one of the top European AI start-ups in 2024, Kodex AI has been at the forefront of disruptive technology innovation by applying agentic AI to regulatory use cases. Deutsche Bank was an early investor of Kodex AI, which joined the bank's Entrepreneur in Residence Program in 2023 to develop a specialised large language model (LLM) for financial document analysis, demonstrating the precision and domain expertise of its AI technology.

CUBE's Founder & CEO Ben Richmond, said: " Thomas and Claus have built an exceptional and disruptive European technology business, pioneering the use of agentic AI through an agent-based architecture to solve regulatory complexities. Kodex AI is a natural next step in CUBE's strategy, allowing us to instantly deliver enhanced, AI-based compliance and risk capabilities to our global customers."

Thomas Kaiser, Co-founder at Kodex AI , commented: "Combining Kodex AI's technology leadership with CUBE's market-leading regulatory and risk data is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to redefine the compliance and risk space. This is the perfect use case for advanced AI, and together we'll push the boundaries of what's possible."

CUBE currently serves 1,000 customers globally and has grown its team to more than 800 employees across 20 countries. Hg, a leading investor in European and Transatlantic software and services businesses, established a strategic partnership with CUBE in March 2024 to support continued growth and scale. This follows the acquisitions of the Thomson Reuters Global Regulatory Intelligence and Oden businesses, Reg-Room and most recently Acin, bringing together regulatory compliance and operational risk within a unified platform: RegPlatformTM.

Thomas Martin, Director at Hg, added: "This acquisition once again highlights CUBE's ambition and drive to change the status quo for the RegTech industry. Since inception, Ben has been driving the business to embrace the latest technology and the addition of Kodex AI will significantly boost the team's agentic AI capabilities."

Transaction details were not disclosed.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2797708/Kodex_AI_co_founders_on_stage_at_CUBE_Connect.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2797709/CUBE_s_Ben_Richmond_and_Kodex_AI_co_founders.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2589617/5565848/CUBE_Logo.jpg

SOURCE CUBE

For further information CUBE: [email protected]