CTV Ottawa's Michael O'Byrne to Retire

"I've been so fortunate to have an amazing career at CTV Ottawa, chasing stories here at home and around the world has given me the chance to meet so many people and have so many incredible experiences," said O'Byrne. "Tomorrow, I'm really looking forward to celebrating the stories and the people who have welcomed me into their homes and made me part of their communities."

"For almost four decades, Michael has been one of CTV Ottawa's most compassionate and committed storytellers," said Peter Angione, Director, News and Information Programming, CTV OTTAWA/580 CFRA. "I'm sure I speak for all CTV Ottawa viewers when I say Michael will be dearly missed. There are few people as committed to the community as he has been."

O'Byrne joined CTV Ottawa (CJOH) as a reporter in 1981 following a brief stint with the Ottawa Journal. Throughout his tenure, he has traveled the world and covered countless local and international stories. In September 2019, the CTV NEWS AT NOON anchor became the longest-running television news personality in Ottawa history.

In addition to his role on CTV NEWS AT NOON, O'Byrne has been recognized with numerous awards including the prestigious Governor General's Award and the Queen's Diamond Jubilee medal. He is very involved in supporting community organizations in Ottawa, from the United Way and Make a Wish Foundation to the Elvis Sighting Society, and appears at more than 100 charitable and community events each year. O'Byrne is credited with helping to raise millions of dollars for several charitable causes during his time with CTV Ottawa.

O'Byrne is a proud graduate of the Algonquin College School of Journalism and currently sits on the college's foundation board. O'Byrne is also a member of the Nepean Sports Wall of Fame where he and his East Nepean Eagles minor baseball team were inducted in 2005 after becoming the first team from Ottawa to represent Canada at the Little League World Series in 2004.

To view the full release, click here.

SOURCE CTV News

For further information: Marin Pollock, Bell Media, 416.384.2989 or marin.pollock@bellmedia.ca