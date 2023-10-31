CTV NATIONAL NEWS Expands with Additional Broadcast Airing Weekdays at 5:30 p.m. ET/PT, Beginning November 13 on CTV

– Award-winning anchor Sandie Rinaldo leads the new early evening edition of CTV NATIONAL NEWS –

– Flagship edition of CTV NATIONAL NEWS, led by Chief Anchor and Senior Editor Omar Sachedina, continues to air at 11 p.m. –

– Canadians can continue to access the news they need by visiting CTVNews.ca, downloading the CTV News app, and signing up for the network's daily newsletters –

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2023 /CNW/ - As Canada's most-watched news organization, CTV News maintains a commitment to delivering Canadians the most significant news stories, throughout the day and across all platforms. Furthering that commitment, the network announced today the launch of a new, early evening edition of CTV NATIONAL NEWS, hosted by award-winning anchor Sandie Rinaldo, airing weekdays at 5:30 p.m. ET/PT, beginning Monday, Nov. 13 on CTV, CTV.ca, CTVNews.ca, and the CTV and CTV News apps.

The flagship edition of CTV NATIONAL NEWS, led by Chief Anchor and Senior Editor Omar Sachedina, continues to wrap up the biggest news of the day at 11 p.m. ET/PT on CTV, CTVNews.ca, and the CTV and CTV News apps. As Canada's most-watched national newscast, the program attracts an average of 46% more nightly viewers in the adult 25-54 demographic than its closest competitor.

In addition to the new 30-minute weekday newscast at 5:30 p.m., CTV NATIONAL NEWS now also provides unique segments covering the key stories and events happening across Canada and around the world as part of the early evening CTV News local newscasts on Saturdays and Sundays.

"Canadians have put their trust in CTV NATIONAL NEWS, making it Canada's most-watched national news program, and we look forward to complementing our #1 late-night broadcast with this new early evening edition," said Richard Gray, VP, News, Bell Media. "With leading locally-focused newscasts in markets across the country, and now two daily editions of Canada's most comprehensive national newscast, we are continuing to strengthen our commitment to delivering Canadians even more of the stories that matter most."

About CTV News

CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations. CTV News operations include CTV NEWS CHANNEL, BNN Bloomberg, CP24, and information programming, including CTV NATIONAL NEWS, W5, POWER PLAY, and QUESTION PERIOD. Flagship news sites include CTVNews.ca , as well as CP24.com and BNNBloomberg.ca , and are complemented by the CTV News , CP24 , and BNN Bloomberg apps, which provide a direct connection to Canada's most trusted news anytime and anywhere. With a perspective that is distinctly Canadian, CTV News brings Canadians the international and domestic news stories of the day and is the #1 news organization in Canada.

