Nearly 2,000 Attend CTOA Holiday & Industry Appreciation Event Highlighting Unity and Strength of Canada's Trucking Industry

Senior leaders from across political parties and levels of government attended the event, including Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Ontario Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Sarkaria, Member of Parliament Iqwinder Gaheer, MPP Hardeep Grewal, Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown, members of Brampton City Council, Ontario Liberal MPP Adil Shamji, Ontario NDP Deputy Leader MPP Doly Begum, along with industry leaders from the logistics, banking, and financial sectors.

Trucking at the Core of Canada's Supply Chain

CTOA highlighted that Canada's supply chain depends on a strong trucking industry, and on the people behind the wheel, particularly long-haul drivers who spend extended periods away from their families and make significant personal sacrifices to keep goods moving.

National data underscore trucking's central role in Canada's economy. Trucking moves the majority of goods transported within Canada, hauling nearly 80 per cent of domestic freight by volume, and remains the primary mode for moving goods between manufacturers, retailers, ports, and communities. Road transportation also accounts for a substantial share of Canada's international merchandise trade, which exceeds $1.5 trillion annually.

CTOA noted that its growing membership collectively represents thousands of trucks operating on Canadian roads every day, moving goods from coast to coast to coast, and supporting billions of dollars in economic activity each month. Behind every truck is a professional driver whose work is essential to the stability of Canada's supply chains.

"Canada's supply chain relies on real people, drivers who work long hours, often far from home, to ensure food, medicine, and essential goods reach communities across the country," said Tejpreet Dulat, CTOA. "Their contribution deserves respect, dignity, and professional recognition."

A Message of Unity and Collaboration

The CTOA Holiday & Industry Appreciation Event focused on unity, professionalism, and constructive engagement across the trucking industry. Speakers reflected on the industry's role during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond, when truck drivers continued delivering essential supplies during periods of national uncertainty.

CTOA also acknowledged the City of Brampton for approving a motion recognizing the importance of truck drivers, noting that community-level recognition plays an important role in strengthening respect for the profession.

The presence of elected officials from multiple political parties highlighted broad, non-partisan recognition of the trucking industry's importance to Canada's economy, employment, and community wellbeing.

Premier Doug Ford: "The Backbone of Our Economy"

Ontario Premier Doug Ford thanked the trucking community for its contribution to Ontario and Canada.

"I just want to say thank you, thank you for everything you do for Ontario," said Ford. "Without the trucking sector, goods don't move from Point A to Point B. You are the backbone of our economy, the backbone of our infrastructure, healthcare, everything. It's the hardworking men and women in trucking who keep our economy going, and we are incredibly grateful."

Mayor Patrick Brown: 'Shoulder to Shoulder with Trucking'

Speaking at the event, Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown, alongside Deputy Mayor Harkirat Singh and Councillor Gurpartap Singh Toor, emphasized Brampton's role as a national logistics hub and expressed continued support for the trucking community.

"The City of Brampton will continue to work together with CTOA and raise the voices of the trucking community with our provincial and federal counterparts," said Mayor Brown. "Brampton operates one of the largest logistics hubs in the country, and by passing this motion we sent a clear message, that we stand shoulder to shoulder with our trucking community. You haven't just built our city, you've helped build this entire country."

Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria: Commitment to Safety and Support

Ontario Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Sarkaria praised the scale of the event and reiterated the government's commitment to working with the industry while maintaining a strong focus on safety.

"It's incredible to see so many people from the trucking industry come together today for such a successful event," said Sarkaria. "Trucking is the backbone of everything we rely on every single day. It is our responsibility as elected officials to support this industry, and I know everyone here agrees that safety must always come first."

Referring to the industry's role during the COVID-19 pandemic, Sarkaria added:

"Peel Region is one of the largest logistics hubs in North America. During the pandemic, when many people were unable or unwilling to work, truck drivers kept goods moving during incredibly dangerous and uncertain times. We will always be thankful for that. Our government, and Premier Ford, continue to stand with the trucking industry, and we will remain shoulder to shoulder with CTOA."

Member of Parliament Iqwinder Gaheer

Member of Parliament Iqwinder Gaheer said it was a privilege to stand with the trucking community and recognize their contribution to Canada's economy.

"It is truly a privilege to stand here today with drivers, workers, and leaders from the trucking industry across the GTA," said Gaheer. "Tonight, we are not just gathering for the holiday season, we are here to recognize the men and women who keep this province and our nation moving forward every single day.

You are the unsung heroes who literally drive our economy, our communities, and our future. Your dedication is the engine that keeps our supply chains strong and resilient."

Ontario Liberal MPP Adil Shamji

Ontario Liberal MPP Adil Shamji praised the industry's hard work and emphasized cross-party support for truck drivers.

"It gives me great pleasure to be here today at this incredible event, celebrating the hard work of everyone in the trucking industry," said Shamji. "Across party lines, we recognize how essential this sector is, because nothing in our economy works until truckers work.

You are not just part of the economy, you are the economy. When truckers succeed, Ontario succeeds."

About the Canada Truck Operators Association (CTOA)

The Canada Truck Operators Association (CTOA) is a national industry organization representing truck drivers, owner-operators, and fleets of all sizes. CTOA works to elevate ground-level voices, promote professionalism and safety, and support a strong, resilient, and collaborative trucking industry across Canada.

