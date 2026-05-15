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TORONTO, May 15, 2026 /CNW/ - CT Real Estate Investment Trust ("CT REIT") (TSX: CRT.UN) announced today that the trustees of CT REIT have declared a distribution for the period of May 1, 2026 to May 31, 2026 of $0.07903 per trust unit, payable June 15, 2026 to unitholders of record on May 29, 2026. This distribution, if annualized, would represent a rate of $0.94836 per annum.

About CT REIT

CT REIT is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties located primarily in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 375 properties totalling 31.7 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net lease single-tenant retail properties located across Canada. Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited is CT REIT's most significant tenant. For more information, visit ctreit.com.

SOURCE CT Real Estate Investment Trust (CT REIT)

For further information: Media: Canadian Tire Media Hotline, 416-480-8453, [email protected]; Investors: Lesley Gibson, 416-480-8566, [email protected]