CT Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Election of Trustees Français

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CT Real Estate Investment Trust (CT REIT)

May 12, 2026, 14:15 ET

TORONTO, May 12, 2026 /CNW/ - CT Real Estate Investment Trust (the "Trust") (TSX: CRT.UN) announced today that each of the eight trustee nominees listed in the Trust's Management Information Circular dated March 9, 2026 were elected as trustees of the Trust at its Annual Meeting of Unitholders (the "Meeting") held on May 12, 2026. The detailed results of the vote for the election of trustees held at the Meeting are set out below.

On a vote, the following eight nominees were elected as trustees of the Trust by the holders of CT REIT units and holders of CT REIT special voting units (collectively, the "Unitholders"). The Trust received the following proxy votes from the Unitholders with respect to the election of the eight nominees:

Nominee

Votes
For

% of Votes
For

Votes
Withheld

% of Votes
Withheld

Pauline Alimchandani

191,567,420

99.86 %

261,308

0.14 %

Heather Briant

189,694,680

98.89 %

2,134,048

1.11 %

Thomas J. (TJ) Flood

190,890,246

99.51 %

938,482

0.49 %

Anna Martini

191,452,448

99.80 %

376,280

0.20 %

Dean McCann

190,324,330

99.22 %

1,504,398

0.78 %

John O'Bryan

191,218,898

99.68 %

609,830

0.32 %

Kevin Salsberg

191,652,814

99.91 %

175,914

0.09 %

Kelly Smith

191,730,743

99.95 %

97,985

0.05 %

Each of the eight nominees elected will serve on the board of trustees of the Trust until the next annual election of trustees or until their successor is elected or appointed.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT REIT is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties located primarily in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 375 properties totalling 31.7 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net lease single-tenant retail properties located across Canada. Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited is CT REIT's most significant tenant. For more information, visit ctreit.com.

For Further Information

Media: Canadian Tire Media Hotline, 416-480-8453, mediainquiries@cantire.com

Investors: Lesley Gibson, 416-480-8566, [email protected] 

SOURCE CT Real Estate Investment Trust (CT REIT)

Organization Profile

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (CT REIT)

CT REIT is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties located primarily in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 375 properties totalling 31.7 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net...