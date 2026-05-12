TORONTO, May 12, 2026 /CNW/ - CT Real Estate Investment Trust (the "Trust") (TSX: CRT.UN) announced today that each of the eight trustee nominees listed in the Trust's Management Information Circular dated March 9, 2026 were elected as trustees of the Trust at its Annual Meeting of Unitholders (the "Meeting") held on May 12, 2026. The detailed results of the vote for the election of trustees held at the Meeting are set out below.

On a vote, the following eight nominees were elected as trustees of the Trust by the holders of CT REIT units and holders of CT REIT special voting units (collectively, the "Unitholders"). The Trust received the following proxy votes from the Unitholders with respect to the election of the eight nominees:

Nominee Votes

For % of Votes

For Votes

Withheld % of Votes

Withheld Pauline Alimchandani 191,567,420 99.86 % 261,308 0.14 % Heather Briant 189,694,680 98.89 % 2,134,048 1.11 % Thomas J. (TJ) Flood 190,890,246 99.51 % 938,482 0.49 % Anna Martini 191,452,448 99.80 % 376,280 0.20 % Dean McCann 190,324,330 99.22 % 1,504,398 0.78 % John O'Bryan 191,218,898 99.68 % 609,830 0.32 % Kevin Salsberg 191,652,814 99.91 % 175,914 0.09 % Kelly Smith 191,730,743 99.95 % 97,985 0.05 %

Each of the eight nominees elected will serve on the board of trustees of the Trust until the next annual election of trustees or until their successor is elected or appointed.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT REIT is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties located primarily in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 375 properties totalling 31.7 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net lease single-tenant retail properties located across Canada. Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited is CT REIT's most significant tenant. For more information, visit ctreit.com.

For Further Information

Media: Canadian Tire Media Hotline, 416-480-8453, mediainquiries@cantire.com

Investors: Lesley Gibson, 416-480-8566, [email protected]

SOURCE CT Real Estate Investment Trust (CT REIT)