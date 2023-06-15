/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, June 15, 2023 /CNW/ - CT Real Estate Investment Trust ("CT REIT") (TSX: CRT.UN) announced today that the trustees of CT REIT have declared a distribution for the period of June 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023 of $0.07485 per trust unit, payable July 17, 2023 to unitholders of record on June 30, 2023. This distribution, if annualized, would represent a rate of $0.89821 per annum. As previously announced, this distribution represents a 3.5% increase compared to the prior monthly distribution of $0.07232 per trust unit.

About CT REIT

CT REIT is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties located primarily in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 370 properties totalling more than 30 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net lease single-tenant retail properties located across Canada. Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited is CT REIT's most significant tenant. For more information, visit ctreit.com .

