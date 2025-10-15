/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - CT Real Estate Investment Trust ("CT REIT") (TSX: CRT.UN) announced today that the trustees of CT REIT have declared a distribution for the period of October 1, 2025 to October 31, 2025 of $0.07903 per trust unit, payable November 17, 2025 to unitholders of record on October 31, 2025. This distribution, if annualized, would represent a rate of $0.94836 per annum.

About CT REIT

CT REIT is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties located primarily in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 375 properties totalling more than 31 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net lease single-tenant retail properties located across Canada. Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited is CT REIT's most significant tenant. For more information, visit ctreit.com.

SOURCE CT Real Estate Investment Trust (CT REIT)

For further information: Media: Canadian Tire Media Hotline, 416-480-8453, [email protected]; Investors: Lesley Gibson, 416-480-8566, [email protected]