CT REIT Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results

"In 2020, CT REIT delivered solid growth in AFFO per unit, increased occupancy, achieved positive same property NOI growth, and increased its distribution, while effectively managing the risks presented by the pandemic," said Ken Silver, President and CEO, CT REIT. "We enter 2021 in a strong and resilient financial position. We consider the REIT to be well-positioned to weather the pandemic's ongoing challenges and are moving forward with the next leg of our growth strategy."

"Recognizing his key leadership role in advancing and delivering on the REIT's strategy, I am delighted to announce the promotion of Kevin Salsberg to President and Chief Operating Officer, effective March 1, 2021," added Silver.

New Investment and Disposition Activity

Today, CT REIT announced four new investments, which will require an estimated $65 million to complete. The investments are, in aggregate, expected to earn a weighted average cap rate of 6.41% when completed and represent approximately 510,000 square feet of incremental gross leasable area ("GLA"). CT REIT has, or will be, funding these investments through the issuance of Class B LP Units and/or Class C LP Units to CTC, cash on hand and/or draws on its credit facilities or any combination thereof.

The table below summarizes the new investments and their actual or anticipated completion dates:

Property Type GLA (sf.) Timing Activity Quebec City (Vanier), QC Vend-in 125,000 Q4 2020 Vend-in of an existing

Canadian Tire store and

Canadian Tire Gas+ gas

bar Lower Sackville, NS Vend-in 53,000 Q1 2021 Vend-in of an existing

Canadian Tire store Cochrane, ON Intensification 11,000 Q3 2021 Expansion of an existing

Canadian Tire store Coteau-du-Lac, QC Intensification 322,000 Q1 2023 Expansion of an existing

Canadian Tire distribution

centre

In January 2021, CT REIT sold its Arnprior Mall property in Arnprior, Ontario for $21 million.

Update on Previously Announced Investments

CT REIT invested $139 million in previously disclosed investments that were completed in the fourth quarter. CT REIT completed the acquisition of a portfolio of three Canadian Tire stores from a third party in Drayton Valley and Leduc, Alberta and St. Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec, the acquisition of a property consisting of two single-tenant buildings from a third party in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, the development of a Canadian Tire store and Mark's in Fort St. John, British Columbia, phase 1 of the redevelopment of the Orillia Square Mall in Orillia, Ontario, and the intensification of an existing Canadian Tire store in Buckingham, Quebec.

The table below provides activity updates on previously announced investments.

Property Type GLA (sf.) Timing Activity Drayton Valley, AB Third party acquisition 54,000 Q4 2020 Third party acquisition of a

Canadian Tire store Leduc, AB Third party acquisition 101,000 Q4 2020 Third party acquisition of a

Canadian Tire store St. Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC Third party acquisition 104,000 Q4 2020 Third party acquisition of a

Canadian Tire store Yellowknife, NT Third party acquisition 15,000 Q4 2020 Third party acquisition of a

property consisting of two

freestanding buildings leased

to Mark's and Tim Hortons Fort St. John, BC – Phase 1 Development 146,000 Q4 2020 Development of a Canadian

Tire store and Mark's Orillia, ON – Phase 1 Redevelopment 266,000 Q4 2020 Partial de-malling and

redevelopment for a new

Canadian Tire store Buckingham, QC Intensification 20,000 Q4 2020 Expansion of an existing

Canadian Tire store

Update on Full Year 2020 Investment Activity

In 2020, CT REIT invested approximately $209 million in completed investments and ongoing developments and grew the portfolio by approximately 800,000 square feet of GLA.

Business Update Related to COVID-19

Tenants representing approximately 99.4% of annual base minimum rent fulfilled their January 1, 2021 financial obligations to the REIT, consistent with the 99.2% for December 1, 2020, 99.2% for November 1, 2020 and 99.1% for October 1, 2020. From the onset of the pandemic, the REIT has been supporting tenants facing financial hardships including by participating in the Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance ("CECRA") program for certain qualified tenants and providing rental abatements or deferrals to other qualifying tenants. The CECRA program provided a 75% rent abatement for qualifying small businesses for the period from April 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020, two-thirds of which was paid for by the Federal and Provincial governments and one-third of which was funded by the landlord.

For the three months ended December 31, 2020, the REIT's assistance to its tenants totalled $0.6 million, consisting of $0.4 million in abatements of gross rents, which were recognized as bad debt expense, and an additional $0.2 million of expected credit losses related to tenants who had been significantly impacted by the pandemic.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, the REIT's assistance to its tenants totalled $2.8 million, consisting of $0.6 million related to the CECRA program, $0.7 million in abatements of gross rents which were recognized as bad debt expense, and an additional $1.5 million of expected credit losses related to tenants who had been significantly impacted by the pandemic.

On October 9, 2020, the federal government announced a new rent relief program, the Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy ("CERS"), to replace the CECRA program. Similar to CECRA, CERS is available to small and medium-sized businesses significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. CERS is effective retroactively for periods beginning September 27, 2020 and ending in June 2021. CERS is provided directly to tenants on a sliding scale up to a maximum of 65% of eligible expenses, thereby supporting property owners with payments of rents for CERS subsidized amounts. In addition to the 65% subsidy, a 25% CERS top-up is available to tenants who are temporarily shut down by a mandatory public health order issued by a qualifying public health authority.

Financial and Operational Summary

Summary of Selected Information



















(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except unit, per unit and

square footage amounts)

Three Months Ended December 31,





Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change Property revenue $ 126,833

$ 123,692

2.5%

$ 502,348

$ 489,013

2.7% Net operating income 1 $ 96,873

$ 93,444

3.7%

$ 381,566

$ 368,795

3.5% Net income $ 14,032

$ 76,890

(81.8)%

$ 183,305

$ 307,193

(40.3)% Net income per unit - basic 2 $ 0.061

$ 0.338

(82.0)%

$ 0.801

$ 1.380

(42.0)% Net income per unit - diluted 3 $ 0.093

$ 0.294

(68.4)%

$ 0.772

$ 1.193

(35.3)% Funds from operations 1 $ 68,149

$ 66,797

2.0%

$ 270,725

$ 261,861

3.4% Funds from operations per unit - diluted (non-GAAP) 1,2,4 $ 0.296

$ 0.293

1.0%

$ 1.181

$ 1.175

0.5% Adjusted funds from operations 1 $ 59,796

$ 57,397

4.2%

$ 236,457

$ 224,300

5.4% Adjusted funds from operations per unit - diluted (non-

GAAP)1,2,4 $ 0.260

$ 0.252

3.2%

$ 1.032

$ 1.007

2.5% Distributions per unit - paid 2 $ 0.201

$ 0.189

6.2%

$ 0.793

$ 0.757

4.8% AFFO payout ratio 1

77.3%



75.0%

3.1%



76.8%



75.2%

2.1% Cash generated from operating activities $ 93,526

$ 93,986

(0.5)%

$ 370,766

$ 362,328

2.3% Adjusted cashflow from operations 1 $ 60,105

$ 60,422

(0.5)%

$ 238,954

$ 228,366

4.6% Weighted average number of units outstanding 2



















Basic 229,712,658

227,646,716

0.9%

228,934,001

222,559,681

2.9% Diluted 3 323,371,257

319,710,728

1.1%

322,574,451

314,615,032

2.5% Diluted (non-GAAP) 1,4 229,996,707

227,887,268

0.9%

229,199,901

222,791,571

2.9% Indebtedness ratio











42.9%



42.7%

(0.7)% Interest coverage (times)

3.50



3.44

1.7%



3.51



3.40

3.2% Gross leasable area (square feet) 5









28,738,736

27,556,341

4.3% Occupancy rate 5,6











99.3%



99.1%

0.2% 1 Non-GAAP measure. Refer to section 11.0 of the MD&A for further information

2 Total units means Units and Class B LP Units outstanding

3 Diluted units determined in accordance with IFRS includes restricted and deferred units issued under various plans and the effect of assuming that

all of the Class C LP Units will be settled with Class B LP Units. Refer to section 8.0 of the MD&A

4 Diluted units used in calculating non-GAAP measures include restricted and deferred units issued under various plans and exclude the effect of

assuming that all of the Class C LP Units will be settled with Class B LP Units. Refer to section 8.0 of the MD&A

5 Refers to retail, mixed-use commercial and Industrial Properties and excludes Properties Under Development

6 Occupancy and other leasing key performance measures have been prepared on a committed basis which includes the impact of existing lease a

greements contracted on or before December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019

Financial Highlights

Net Income - Net income was $14.0 million for the quarter and $183.3 million for the year, a decrease of 81.8% and 40.3%, respectively, compared to the same period in the prior year, primarily due to a decrease in the fair value adjustment on investment properties, partially offset by an increase in NOI*.

Net Operating Income (NOI)* - In the fourth quarter, NOI was $96.9 million, which was $3.4 million or 3.7% higher compared to the same period in the prior year, primarily due to the acquisition of income-producing properties and properties under development completed in 2020 and 2019, which contributed $1.5 million to NOI growth. Same store NOI was $93.6 million and same property NOI was $94.3 million for the quarter, which were $1.1 million or 1.2% and $1.6 million or 1.8%, respectively, higher when compared to the prior year, primarily due to increased revenue derived from contractual rent escalations, offset by pandemic-related impacts. NOI for the full year amounted to $381.6 million.

Funds from Operations (FFO)* - FFO for the quarter was $68.1 million or $0.296 per unit - diluted (non-GAAP), which was 1.0% or $0.003 per unit - diluted (non-GAAP), higher than the same period in 2019, primarily due to the impact of NOI variances and partially offset by higher interest expense. FFO for the year was $270.7 million or $1.181 per unit - diluted (non-GAAP), 0.5% or $0.006 per unit - diluted (non-GAAP), higher than the same period in 2019, primarily due to the impact of NOI variances and lower interest expense.

Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO)* - AFFO for the quarter was $59.8 million or $0.260 per unit - diluted (non-GAAP), 3.2% or $0.008 per unit - diluted (non-GAAP) higher than the same period in 2019, primarily due to the impact of NOI variances, partially offset by higher interest expense. AFFO for the full year was $236.5 million or $1.032 per unit - diluted (non-GAAP), 2.5% or $0.025 per unit - diluted (non-GAAP) higher than the same period in 2019, primarily due to the impact of NOI variances and lower interest expense.

Distributions - Distributions per unit in the quarter amounted to $0.201, 6.2% higher than the same period in 2019 due to two increases in the rate of distributions, the first of which was effective with the distribution paid in January 2020 and the second of which was effective with the distribution paid in September 2020. For the full year, distributions per unit amounted to $0.793, 4.8% higher than the same period in 2019.

*NOI, FFO and AFFO are non-GAAP measures. Refer to Non-GAAP section 11.0 "Non-GAAP Measures" in CT REIT's Management's Discussion & Analysis (MD&A) the year ended December 31, 2020, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and at www.ctreit.com .

Operating Results

Leasing - CTC is CT REIT's most significant tenant. At December 31, 2020, CTC represented 92.2% of total GLA and 91.6% of annualized base minimum rent.

Occupancy - At December 31, 2020, CT REIT's portfolio occupancy rate, on a committed basis, was 99.3%.

