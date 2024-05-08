TORONTO, May 8, 2024 /CNW/ - CT Real Estate Investment Trust (the "Trust") (TSX: CRT.UN) announced today that each of the eight trustee nominees listed in the Trust's Management Information Circular dated March 4, 2024 were elected as trustees of the Trust at its Annual Meeting of Unitholders (the "Meeting") held on May 7, 2024. The detailed results of the vote for the election of trustees held at the Meeting are set out below.

On a vote, the following eight nominees were elected as trustees of the Trust by the holders of CT REIT trust units and holders of CT REIT special voting units (collectively, the "Unitholders"). The Trust received the following proxy votes from the Unitholders with respect to the election of the eight nominees:

Nominee Proxy Votes

For % of Proxy

Votes For Proxy Votes

Withheld % of Proxy

Votes Withheld Pauline Alimchandani 189,318,117 99.87 % 250,846 0.13 % Heather Briant 186,870,169 98.58 % 2,698,794 1.42 % Gregory Craig 188,235,290 99.30 % 1,333,673 0.70 % Anna Martini 189,315,731 99.87 % 253,232 0.13 % Dean McCann 187,706,613 99.02 % 1,862,350 0.98 % John O'Bryan 189,177,289 99.79 % 391,674 0.21 % Kevin Salsberg 189,430,800 99.93 % 138,163 0.07 % Kelly Smith 189,312,468 99.86 % 256,495 0.14 %

Each of the eight nominees elected will serve on the board of trustees of the Trust until the next annual election of trustees or until their earlier resignation or retirement.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT REIT is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties located primarily in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 370 properties totalling more than 30 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net lease single-tenant retail properties located across Canada. Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited is CT REIT's most significant tenant. For more information, visit ctreit.com .

For further information: Media: Joscelyn Dosanjh, 416-845-8392, [email protected]; Investors: Lesley Gibson, 416-480-8566, [email protected]