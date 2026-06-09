CSV Midstream Solutions Announces Proposed Fractionation Facility in Alberta's Industrial Heartland

CSV targets 2029 startup for 35,000 barrel-per-day facility in Fort Saskatchewan

CALGARY, AB, June 9, 2026 /CNW/ - CSV Midstream Solutions Corp. (CSV) announced today its plans to build a fractionation facility in Alberta's Industrial Heartland in Fort Saskatchewan, targeting startup in 2029, with a final investment decision (FID) expected by early 2027, subject to regulatory approval.

In this designated industrial area with existing pipeline infrastructure and established fractionation processing, the proposed facility will fractionate 35,000 barrels per day of natural gas liquids. The mixed product streams will be separated into specification products, including propane and butane, for sale to end users or export.

CSV has built its reputation in northern Alberta with its extensive gas processing infrastructure where the same teams carry projects from engineering through to long-term operations. This project marks a significant step downstream, helping to connect, expand and support CSV's liquid infrastructure development in the Grande Prairie region while offering much needed egress to meet the growing propane and butane demand locally and internationally.

The proposed fractionation facility brings together CSV's gathering and processing assets with its leading design, construction, and operating skills to advance Western Canadian LNG opportunities and connect responsible Canadian energy to a growing global demand.

"This project enhances CSV's continued infrastructure development in the Grande Prairie region and expands our portfolio into the NGL infrastructure business," said Christopher Dutcher, EVP & Chief Operating Officer, CSV Midstream Solutions. "Producers are looking for integrated solutions that take complexity out of the equation. A facility with pipeline connectivity and access to storage in the Heartland, paired with CSV's assets upstream of Fort Saskatchewan, gives producers a clear path from production to market. Our existing assets and our experience in developing first-class infrastructure along with our operational expertise and producer relationships provides CSV the opportunity to move a project like this forward."

CSV is finalizing site options and working through regulatory requirements. The company welcomes inquiries from parties looking to supply C3+ (propane, butane, and condensate) or NGLs, and definitive interest in the project. Commercial inquiries for fractionation capacity can be directed to Greg Bosch, Director of Commercial. Business partnership inquiries can be directed to Christopher Dutcher, EVP & Chief Operating Officer.

About CSV Midstream Solutions

Creating Shared Value is at the core of how CSV Midstream Solutions (CSV) develops and operates natural gas infrastructure. Based in Calgary and active across the Montney, Duvernay and Deep Basin Regions of northern Alberta, CSV provides engineering, design, construction, operation, and management of natural gas and NGL assets, including sweet and sour gas processing, liquids handling and fractionation, and gas gathering and transmission pipelines. CSV delivers reliable, efficient service to producers while contributing to stronger communities and a more sustainable energy future. CSV's primary focus is the developing natural gas energy industry in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin.

For more information about CSV Midstream Solutions, visit www.csvmidstream.com.

SOURCE csv midstream

For more information, please contact: Commercial Inquiries: Greg Bosch, Director, Commercial, [email protected], 587-316-6900; Business/Partnership Inquiries: Christopher Dutcher, EVP & Chief Operating Officer, [email protected], 587-316-6900; Media Inquiries: Sarah Coleman, Communications Lead, [email protected], 587-316-6900