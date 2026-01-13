CSV Midstream Solutions Announces Retirement of President Rick Staples

Staples to continue supporting CSV as a member of the Board of Directors

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 13, 2026 /CNW/ - CSV Midstream Solutions Corp. (CSV) today announced that Rick Staples retired from his role as President effective December 31, 2025. Following more than a year-long planned transition, Staples has stepped back from day-to-day leadership but will continue to serve as a member of CSV's Board of Directors.

During his tenure, Staples played a key role in guiding the company's growth and strengthening its disciplined, long-term approach to operating midstream infrastructure.

"Rick brought an exceptional type of professionalism and thoughtfulness that people felt when they worked with him," said Daniel Clarke, Chief Executive Officer of CSV Midstream Solutions. "He asked hard questions, listened carefully, and cared deeply, always focused on getting to the right decision, even if the path wasn't easy. That approach strengthened our leadership team and demonstrated Creating Shared Value in how we operate every day."

That same focus on thoughtful decision-making and long-term relationships defined Staples' approach throughout his time at CSV and continues to shape how the company operates today.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity I've had to help build CSV alongside a talented and committed team," said Staples. "What makes this company special is the care taken in how decisions are made and how relationships are built. I'm proud of what we've accomplished and pleased to continue supporting CSV through my role on the Board."

Staples has decades of experience in the energy industry, with a career spanning engineering, business development, marketing and trading, operations, and executive leadership across a range of midstream infrastructure businesses, both private and public. His practical judgment, commercial perspective, and deep understanding of CSV's operations and culture will continue to support the company's governance and strategic direction.

"Rick's legacy is reflected not only in what we have built, but in who we are, how we operate, and how we treat people and the world around us," Clarke said. "We are grateful that his experience, judgment, and steady leadership will continue to support CSV in the future through his role on the Board."

Further announcements regarding next steps will follow shortly.

About CSV Midstream Solutions

Creating Shared Value is at the core of how CSV Midstream Solutions (CSV) develops and operates natural gas infrastructure. Based in Calgary and active across the Montney, Duvernay and Deep Basin Regions of northern Alberta, CSV provides engineering, design, construction, operation, and management of natural gas and NGL assets, including sweet and sour gas processing, liquids handling and fractionation, and gas gathering and transmission pipelines. CSV delivers reliable, efficient service to producers while contributing to stronger communities and a more sustainable energy future. The primary focus is the developing natural gas energy industry in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin.

For more information about CSV Midstream Solutions, please visit www.csvmidstream.com.

SOURCE csv midstream

Media Contact : Sarah Coleman, Communications Lead, [email protected], 587-316-6900