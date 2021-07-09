"The unprecedented events of 2020 emphasized our duty to embed environmental, social and governance (ESG) in our day-to-day operations, and to lead the way in sustainable growth in the marine shipping industry."

Notable highlights of the 2020 Report include:

Regional CSL COVID-19 committees were created to support seafarers and ensure safe and efficient vessel operations throughout the pandemic.

CSL partnered with Windsor Salt to build a new state-of-the-art 26,000 DWT self-unloading ship.

CSL delivered three vessels according to customer specifications and progressed on four newbuild and conversion projects.

A dramatic improvement in safety performance was reported with a decrease of 31 percent in the lost-time injury frequency rate and 37 percent in the total recordable case frequency rate.

Biodiesel blends were tested on the main engines of two ships leading to a successful test of fuel containing 100 percent bio content.

The first retrofit of a ballast water treatment system was completed on a Great Lakes self-unloading ship.

CSL donated $100,000 to the Institut maritime du Québec and $59,000 raised by employees to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada .

Now in its eighth year, the CSL Corporate Sustainability Report covers CSL's contribution toward its targets of zero harm to people, planet and property and its alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Performance results are disclosed in a new ESG scorecard against the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Marine Transportation Industry Standard.

Click here to read or download the 2020 CSL Corporate Sustainability Report or visit the CSL website at www.cslships.com. Printed copies of the report are available upon request at [email protected]

The CSL Group is the largest owner and operator of self-unloading ships in the world. Headquartered in Montreal with regional operations in the Americas, Australia, Europe and Asia, CSL delivers millions of tonnes of cargo annually for customers in the construction, steel, energy and agri-food sectors.

