New pallet improves cost and operational efficiency while reducing environmental impact; includes real-time visibility with cloud connectivity

Key features include:

Made of fully reusable components and recyclable PCM (phase change material) refrigerants

New integrated real-time tracking device tracks GPS location, temperature, shock and tilt

Rental model reduces disposal costs and inconvenience, supported by CSafe's recycle-reuse program

Available to pharmaceutical businesses and freight forwarders worldwide

MONROE, Ohio, July 29, 2024 /CNW/ -- CSafe , the provider of active and passive temperature-controlled shipping solutions for the pharmaceutical industry, has announced the launch of a new reusable pallet shipper - the Silverpod MAX RE - with a host of updated features. The new and improved product will help pharmaceutical customers around the world save on disposal costs, meet their sustainability targets and improve logistical transparency during the shipping journey.

CSafe has taken its globally recognized, single-use Silverpod MAX passive pallet shipper and enhanced it for reuse to create Silverpod MAX RE - a highly durable PCM pallet shipper made entirely of reusable components. This product directly assists the industry in hitting newly-imposed and increasingly stringent sustainability targets, contributing to a more sustainable shipping industry.

New features also include a built-in TracSafe RLT data logger for tracking the location of the shipment, which integrates with CSafe Connect (CSafe's integrated digital supply chain ecosystem). This enables customers to get real-time visibility of their shipments throughout the entire journey. It also monitors payload temperature, external ambient temperature, shock, tilt and GPS location.

The new shipper, which offers 120+ hours of qualified thermal protection, is made from durable exterior panels with extended edge and corner cap protection that can be used time and time again. It's supplied via a rental model where CSafe fully manages the life cycle and return of the product, eliminating disposal costs and inconvenience for the customer. The product is supplied flat-packed for the most cost-effective delivery, storage and assembly.

Patrick Schafer, CSafe CEO, said: "Reusability and quality are a major focus for pharmaceutical businesses needing to meet their sustainability targets, and we want to make it as easy as possible for them. With the Silverpod MAX RE, we've turned one of our best-loved flagship shippers into a fully sustainable product, while maintaining the high quality and best-in-class technology that CSafe is known for."

For more information, visit https://csafeglobal.com/bulk-air-cargo/silverpod-max-re/#tech-specs

