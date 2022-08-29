CryptoStar Corp. Provides Update on Operations

TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - CryptoStar Corp. (TSXV: CSTR) (OTCQB: CSTXF) ("CryptoStar" or the "Company"), a cryptocurrency mining and data centre operator, is pleased to provide an update on operations.

Self-Mining Operations

As at August 29, 2022 , the Company has an aggregate self-mining Hashrate of 94.4 PH/s from ASIC miners and 125,550 MH/s from GPU miners running at its data centres.





The 94.4 PH/s and 125,550 MH/s of existing self-mining Hashrate currently contributes USD$332,569 per month in self-mining revenue for CryptoStar. (Source: https://whattomine.com/ Mining metrics are calculated based on a BTC - USD exchange rate of 1 BTC = $19,813.77 and ETH - USD exchange rate of 1 ETH = $1,447.91 updated at 2022-08-29 11:33:39 UTC ).





160 high performance ASIC miners of the previously announced purchase of 600 high performance ASIC miners remain to be deployed. This will increase the Company's self-mining Hashrate from ASIC miners by a further 14.1 PH/s. The Company anticipates deploying these ASIC miners as expeditiously as possible upon expansion of its operations in Quebec, Canada .

Hosting Operations

The Company executed a new Equipment Hosting Agreement for one of its award-winning data centre facilities in Utah, USA , effective August 14, 2022 , which increased the aggregate monthly hosting revenues earned by the Company by USD$37,000 to USD$177,000 for an aggregate mining capacity of approximately 12 MW (annual hosting revenues of USD$2.1 million ).

Expansion in Quebec

The Company, through a subsidiary, continues to make progress on its expansion of operations in Quebec, Canada , and on its application with Hydro Quebec to secure an additional 5 MW of power at its data centre.

LOI with Kansas Partner

The Company continues to perform diligence on the potential power supply agreement with a Kansas -based energy company as previously announced on February 10, 2022 .

Alberta Operations

The natural gas power generation site of 611890 Alberta Inc. DBA Avila Energy (the "Alberta Partner") remains shut down. Litigation against the Alberta Partner et al. is ongoing with respect to the non-compliance with terms of the power supply agreement for up to 30 MW and damages arising therefrom.

Future Growth

The Company plans to continue to further expand its self-mining inventory of mining hardware. Further orders for mining hardware may be placed using astute capital management strategies based upon prevailing market conditions.





The Company plans to continue to further expand its data centre operations in North America by partnering with large cryptocurrency miners seeking operating locations in North America . The Company continues to consider and perform diligence on several potential transactions and opportunities.

Financial Position

The Company is in a strong financial position and is well capitalized.





As at August 29, 2022 , the Company held 555.03 ETH, 80.60 BTC and USD$2.8 million ( CAD$3.5 million ) in cash.





Additionally, the Company has made payments and deposits for buildings and infrastructure equipment of USD$4.2 million ( CAD$5.4 million ).

About CryptoStar Corp.:

CryptoStar has cryptocurrency mining operations with data centres located in the U.S.A. and Canada. CryptoStar is currently dedicated to becoming one of the lowest cost cryptocurrency producers in North America and a major supplier of GPU and ASIC miners worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as, "expects", "is expected", "anticipates", "intends", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements include those relating to CryptoStar's expected revenue generating capabilities of its GPU and ASIC miners, expected increase in self-mining Hashrate, the time to deploy the ASIC miners, assumption that damages will arise from its litigation with the Alberta Partner, CryptoStar's plans to continue to expand its self-mining inventory of mining hardware, expand its data centre operations in North America, to partner with large cryptocurrency miners and CryptoStar's plans of becoming one of the lowest cost cryptocurrency producers in North America and a major supplier of GPU and ASIC miners worldwide. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances. Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from that expressed in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements in this press release, and, accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements and they are not guarantees of future results. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual future results or anticipated events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, CryptoStar undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

