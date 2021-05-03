CryptoStar Corp. Appoints Chief Financial Officer

TSXV: CSTR

TORONTO, May 3, 2021 /CNW/ - CryptoStar Corp. (TSXV: CSTR) ("CryptoStar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Sean Harris has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective immediately.

Mr. Harris is a seasoned financial professional with nearly a decade of financial consulting/professional service experience gained at Duff & Phelps and PwC. Mr. Harris is a Chartered Professional Accountant/Chartered Accountant (CPA, CA) and a Chartered Business Valuator (CBV).

Mr. Harris replaces Jing Peng as Chief Financial Officer, whom the Company thanks for his services and wishes him the best in future endeavours.

In connection with Mr. Harris' appointment as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, the Company has agreed to grant Mr. Harris the option (the "Stock Option") to purchase 2,000,000 shares of the Company's common stock ("Option Shares") with an exercise price equal to $0.28. The Stock Option will vest over a period of two years and will be subject to the terms of the Company's stock option plan.

About CryptoStar Corp.:

CryptoStar has cryptocurrency mining operations with data centres located in the U.S.A. and Canada. CryptoStar is currently dedicated to becoming one of the lowest cost cryptocurrency producers in North America and a major supplier of GPU and ASIC miners and mining hardware & hosting packages worldwide.

