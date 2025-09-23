CRUST N CRUNCH Opens New Delta Location, Bringing Edge-to-Edge Flavour and Fresh Energy to the Local Dining Scene

News provided byCRUST N CRUNCH
Sep 23, 2025, 10:00 ET
DELTA, BC, Sept. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - A new player in the quick-service food scene is making waves in Delta with a bold approach to familiar favourites. CRUST N CRUNCH, a fast-growing Canadian concept built around quality, freshness, and flavour, is officially opening its newest location at 8465 120 Street, offering the local community an exciting new destination for Pizza, Donair, Salads, and Sides.
Known for its Edge-to-Edge Pizzas—each slice layered generously with toppings right to the crust—CRUST N CRUNCH brings a fresh, premium take on quick-serve dining. Guests will find a full menu of satisfying options made with 100% Real Canadian Cheese, multigrain crust, and thoughtfully sourced ingredients.
The Delta location offers the brand's complete menu, including:
- Whole Pizzas and Pizza by the Slice
- Donair Pita Wraps and Platters
- Fresh-Cut Salads
- Loaded Sides, like Crazy Cheesy Bread and Loaded Fries
- A curated selection of Desserts and Beverages
With an emphasis on bold flavour, hearty portions, and fast, friendly service, CRUST N CRUNCH aims to serve everyone—from lunch-goers and busy families to students, workers, and late-night snackers. The new Delta location will offer both dine-in and pickup, with online ordering available through crustncrunch.com.
"We've created something that feels familiar but delivers more — more flavour, more freshness, and more flexibility for the way people eat today," said a spokesperson for the brand. "Delta is a vibrant and growing community, and we're proud to plant roots here."
To mark the official opening, CRUST N CRUNCH will welcome guests on Tuesday, September 23 at 6:30 PM with a community ribbon-cutting celebration and a series of launch-day offers (in-store only):
- The first 50 guests through the door will receive a Free Medium Pizza or Donair Pita Wrap
- All-day opening special: Any XL Pizza for $10 (Classic, Feast, or Create Your Own – up to 5 toppings)
- Bonus Week Offer (in-store only): From September 24 to 28, guests can enjoy Any Pita Wrap or Any XL Pizza for Only $11 (Classic, Feast, or Create Your Own – up to 5 toppings)
The new location aims to become a go-to neighbourhood spot for families, students, and professionals seeking quality food without compromise.
Franchise With Us – Let's Grow Together
As CRUST N CRUNCH continues to expand, it is welcoming interest from passionate entrepreneurs looking to bring the concept to new neighbourhoods.
Whether in a city, suburban area, or near a college campus, franchising with CRUST N CRUNCH offers an opportunity to be part of a brand that values quality, community, and bold flavour.
Learn more at crustncrunch.com/franchising
Shape the future of your community with CRUST N CRUNCH.
Media Contact: Marketing Team - CRUST N CRUNCH, [email protected]
