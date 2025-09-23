CRUST N CRUNCH Opens New Delta Location, Bringing Edge-to-Edge Flavour and Fresh Energy to the Local Dining Scene

DELTA, BC, Sept. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - A new player in the quick-service food scene is making waves in Delta with a bold approach to familiar favourites. CRUST N CRUNCH , a fast-growing Canadian concept built around quality, freshness, and flavour, is officially opening its newest location at 8465 120 Street , offering the local community an exciting new destination for Pizza, Donair, Salads, and Sides.

Known for its Edge-to-Edge Pizzas—each slice layered generously with toppings right to the crust—CRUST N CRUNCH brings a fresh, premium take on quick-serve dining. Guests will find a full menu of satisfying options made with 100% Real Canadian Cheese, multigrain crust, and thoughtfully sourced ingredients.

The Delta location offers the brand's complete menu, including:

Whole Pizzas and Pizza by the Slice



Donair Pita Wraps and Platters



Fresh-Cut Salads



Loaded Sides , like Crazy Cheesy Bread and Loaded Fries



, like and A curated selection of Desserts and Beverages



With an emphasis on bold flavour, hearty portions, and fast, friendly service, CRUST N CRUNCH aims to serve everyone—from lunch-goers and busy families to students, workers, and late-night snackers. The new Delta location will offer both dine-in and pickup, with online ordering available through crustncrunch.com .

"We've created something that feels familiar but delivers more — more flavour, more freshness, and more flexibility for the way people eat today," said a spokesperson for the brand. "Delta is a vibrant and growing community, and we're proud to plant roots here."

To mark the official opening, CRUST N CRUNCH will welcome guests on Tuesday, September 23 at 6:30 PM with a community ribbon-cutting celebration and a series of launch-day offers (in-store only):

The first 50 guests through the door will receive a Free Medium Pizza or Donair Pita Wrap

through the door will receive a or All-day opening special : Any XL Pizza for $10 (Classic, Feast, or Create Your Own – up to 5 toppings)

: (Classic, Feast, or Create Your Own – up to 5 toppings) Bonus Week Offer (in-store only): From September 24 to 28 , guests can enjoy Any Pita Wrap or Any XL Pizza for Only $11 (Classic, Feast, or Create Your Own – up to 5 toppings)

The new location aims to become a go-to neighbourhood spot for families, students, and professionals seeking quality food without compromise.

Franchise With Us – Let's Grow Together

As CRUST N CRUNCH continues to expand, it is welcoming interest from passionate entrepreneurs looking to bring the concept to new neighbourhoods.

Whether in a city, suburban area, or near a college campus, franchising with CRUST N CRUNCH offers an opportunity to be part of a brand that values quality, community, and bold flavour.

Learn more at crustncrunch.com/franchising

Shape the future of your community with CRUST N CRUNCH.

www.crustncrunch.com

SOURCE CRUST N CRUNCH

Media Contact: Marketing Team - CRUST N CRUNCH, [email protected]