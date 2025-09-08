CRUST N CRUNCH Opens at Simon Fraser University - Burnaby Campus

BURNABY, BC, Sept. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - CRUST N CRUNCH , Canada's bold new quick-service pizza brand, proudly announces the opening of its newest location at Simon Fraser University (SFU) Burnaby Campus – AQ Level 3000, which officially opened on September 3, 2025. This campus addition brings SFU students, staff, and visitors an elevated pizza experience that delivers on quality, convenience, and value.

Focused Menu for SFU Burnaby Campus

While CRUST N CRUNCH is known for its Pizza and Donair, the SFU Burnaby Campus location offers a streamlined menu focused exclusively on Pizza, Pizza by the Slice, Fresh Salads, and Sides — designed with campus dining in mind. Students can choose from Whole Pizzas (Create Your Own, Crust Classics, Crust Feast Pizzas, Unlimited Toppings), Pizza by the Slice Combos, and Fresh Salad options, all made to fuel busy student life.

Pizza That Stands Apart

CRUST N CRUNCH sets itself apart from other brands with signature features that define the experience:

Edge-to-Edge: Every slice is fully loaded with cheese and toppings, right to the crust.





Multigrain Crust: A healthier choice with a satisfying crunch.





100% Real Canadian Cheese: No substitutes. Real cheese for real flavour.





No substitutes. Real cheese for real flavour. Fresh. Premium. Quality: Ingredients you can taste, with bold flavour in every bite.

Walk Like a VIP – Order Online

Students balancing classes, labs, and campus activities can now skip the line with the VIP Walk-In Experience by ordering ahead at crustncrunch.com . Online ordering is available for all menu items, including the Pizza by the Slice Combos (Combo 2 and Combo 3), making it easier than ever to grab a meal between lectures.

Expanding Across Canada

The SFU Burnaby opening marks an important milestone in CRUST N CRUNCH's rapid expansion. With more locations set to open soon across British Columbia and beyond, the brand continues to deliver on its promise of fresh, bold, and crave-worthy food.

Franchise Opportunities

Entrepreneurs are invited to be part of the growth. With a strong business model, proven demand, and national expansion strategy, CRUST N CRUNCH franchising offers a unique opportunity. Learn more at: www.crustncrunch.com/franchising

About CRUST N CRUNCH

Founded in 2024, CRUST N CRUNCH is redefining fast casual dining with Edge-to-Edge loaded pizzas, multigrain crust, real Canadian cheese, and fresh premium ingredients. While the brand is known for both Pizza and Donair, its SFU Burnaby Campus location focuses exclusively on Pizza, Salads, and Sides to best serve the needs of the university community.

Website: www.crustncrunch.com

Media Contact: Email: [email protected]