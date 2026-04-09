GATINEAU, QC, April 9, 2026 /CNW/ - The CRTC is seeking new Broadband Fund proposals to help improve Internet services for Canadians.

Access to reliable, affordable, and high-quality Internet services is essential for Canadians to stay connected with their families and communities, access virtual health care and online education, and so much more.

Through the Broadband Fund, the CRTC contributes to a broad effort by federal, provincial, and territorial governments to connect underserved rural, remote, and Indigenous communities across Canada. To date, the CRTC has helped improve high-speed Internet and cellphone services in more than 320 communities -- including 135 Indigenous communities – connecting essential institutions such as schools, health care facilities, and community centres.

To help Canadians get connected faster, the CRTC has improved its Broadband Fund. This includes making it easier to submit a proposal and speeding up the CRTC's evaluation of projects so that companies can obtain funding more quickly. The CRTC is now helping more Canadians get connected to high-quality Internet services through the Fund. Proposals can be submitted through the online form until 13 August 2026, 5pm Vancouver time (8pm Gatineau time).

Quote

"Many Canadians continue to face a gap in access to essential Internet services. The CRTC is helping to close this gap through the Broadband Fund. We have made it faster and easier to get funding, and are now seeking new proposals to connect more Canadians to high-quality Internet services."

- Vicky Eatrides, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer, CRTC

Quick facts

The CRTC is an independent quasi-judicial tribunal that regulates the Canadian communications sector in the public interest. The CRTC holds public consultations on telecommunications and broadcasting matters and makes decisions based on the public record.

The projects supported by the CRTC's Broadband Fund are helping connect over 54,000 homes, improve cellphone services along over 650 kilometres of major roads, and build approximately 6,000 kilometres of fibre to communities.

The CRTC has also launched a public proceeding to help make it easier to connect Indigenous communities to high-speed Internet and cellphone services through the Broadband Fund

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SOURCE Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC)

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