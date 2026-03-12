GATINEAU, QC, March 12, 2026 /CNW/ - The CRTC is removing fees that make it harder for Canadians to change or cancel Internet and cellphone plans.

Recent changes to the Telecommunications Act require the CRTC to put new consumer protection measures in place. As part of this work, the CRTC held a public consultation to better understand how fees can prevent Canadians from switching plans. The CRTC heard a wide range of perspectives, including from individuals, consumer groups, and service providers.

Based on the public record, the CRTC is eliminating extra fees to activate, change, or cancel a plan. This will give consumers more flexibility to manage their plans and take advantage of better offers without worrying about unexpected costs.

Today's decision is one of many actions underway to give Canadians more control over their Internet and cellphone services. In the coming months, the CRTC will make it easier for consumers to shop for, compare, and choose the plans that are best for them. The CRTC will also review its consumer protection codes in a future public consultation, with the goal of simplifying and combining them into one code. To find out more, check out the CRTC's Consumer Protections Action Plan.

"We are taking action to give Canadians more control over their Internet and cellphone services. Today's decision removes extra fees to activate, change or cancel a plan. This means that consumers can switch to a better deal without having to pay extra just to get the service that works best for them."

- Vicky Eatrides, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer, CRTC

The CRTC is an independent quasi-judicial tribunal that regulates the Canadian communications sector in the public interest. The CRTC holds public consultations on telecommunications and broadcasting matters and makes decisions based on the public record.

The CRTC created the Consumer Protection Codes, including the Internet Code and the Wireless Code, to help guide the relationship between customers and their service providers. Today's decision strengthens these codes.

