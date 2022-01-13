The company's sales have grown by a remarkable 300% since Robert Ouimet acquired it in 2011. Today, CRS/Vamic is committing to investing in technological innovation and, above all, in human capital and personnel retention. Not only has CRS/Vamic significantly increased its annual revenues, it also managed to keep operating margins up, owing to the experience and know-how of its current team.

With an impressive sales force spanning the entire country, CRS/Vamic remains a leader in innovation and investment strategies, that continue to be a source of pride among Quebec entrepreneurs. An integral part of Robert Ouimet's Gestion Locaal holding company, CRS/Vamic, much like its sister company, the ready-to-eat food company Locaal, specializes in both mass production and micro production.

Committed to supporting Quebec entrepreneurs in its own way, the team at CRS/Vamic, located in Candiac, has had its sights set on helping small and medium-sized businesses alike with turnkey services adapted to the specific needs of each individual client. With an impressive coast to coast supply chain, CRS/Vamic now serves customers from Newfoundland to British Columbia in the food production, beverage, packaging and pharmaceutical industries. To meet its growing customer demand, CRS/Vamic recently invested a total of $4 million in building an entirely new 25,000 square foot facility in Candiac.

"The success of CRS/Vamic is first and foremost a team effort. The society's leadership, whose core lays by my side on the company's management committee, has been in existence and working together for over 20 years. From our General Manager, Ken Bathurst, whom we have had with us for 25 years, to our Plant Manager, Stephane Del Balso, who has served the company for 26 years, and our Inside Sales Manager, Eric Whalen, with us for 20 years, all of whom have been surrounded by an exceptional team of technical, financial and administrative representatives, as well as logistics experts like Kevin Maletto, who clearly has CRS/Vamic DNA running through his veins! I also can't leave out our CFO and Vice President of Finance and Administration, Benoit Tremblay. Together we have managed this incredible team in terms of strategic, operational, financial and development matters. We can proudly say that CRS/Vamic is the result of incredible teamwork, that has lasted for 43 years," says Robert Ouimet, President of CRS/Vamic.

Owing to a masterfully implemented human resources management policy by a team of experienced managers, the organization has been able to maintain a growth rate of over 30% in the face of the pandemic and all the uncertainty that surrounded it. A thorough management policy to control the impact of the pandemic on the workforce, has been implemented and supervised by managers throughout the departments of the company. CRS/Vamic currently has about 40 full-time employees.

Investing in Human Capital

Very few companies operate like CRS/Vamic in Quebec, particularly when we talk about seniority and organizational stability. One of the keys to CRS/Vamic's success since its founding, has been its corporate culture, based on the business model of Les Aliments Cordon Bleu Inc. where Robert Ouimet learned the ropes and later financed the acquisition.

"Now that our sales and distribution network is in place on a national level, it is time to start spreading our wings and to join the digital age and start investing strategically in targeted digital marketing. Marketing and branding being what I, as President, am all about, and thus my personal contribution to the team effort, we have the primary key elements in place to keep our sustained growth for many years to come," explained Robert Ouimet.

The Pride of Quebec: Always Looking Ahead

While many companies emphasize profit above all else, CRS/Vamic has taken a risky but necessary turn over the years, as the company's CEO explains. In fact, since 2019, the organization has invested heavily in the recycling of plastics.

Although not supported by government bodies, this recovery process has been implemented at the sole expense of CRS/Vamic and is a joint initiative between the people behind the company's success, who have chosen to position themselves as pioneers in their industry, to contribute and leave a significant positive impact on the environment.

What's more, the acquisition of E.G. Renaud Inc. in 2021, now fully integrated into CRS/Vamic, has led to an initial 20% organic growth in company sales! CRS/Vamic is proud of the great success of its team.

About CRS/Vamic Inc.

For over 40 years, CRS/Vamic has been assembling and distributing conveyor system components. The company specializes in the food processing, pharmaceutical, beverage and packaging industries. Throughout the years, CRS/Vamic has strengthened its position as a leader in the Canadian market by introducing various quality product lines.

Today, the company proposes a wide range of conveyor components, including modular belts, chains, motorized pulleys, articulated supports, hoses, and a complete line of accessories for all types of conveyors.

CRS/Vamic stands out from its competitors by virtue of the experience and expertise it offers clients, not to mention years of technical expertise, and the legendary speed with which we respond to each request. We focus on quality products and local sourcing, and work with certified suppliers and world leaders in their respective sectors.

SOURCE CRS Vamic inc.

For further information: Media Relations: Agence numérique Hoffman Inc., Dominic Gignac, [email protected], 647-801-5024