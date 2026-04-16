CRR Expands into Forestry with Berland (ANC) Road Acquisition

CALGARY, AB, April 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Canadian Resource Roadways ("CRR"), a leader in resource infrastructure ownership and operations, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with ANC Timber Ltd. ("ANC Timber"), an affiliate of the Alberta Newsprint Company ("ANC"), to acquire a 90% interest in the Berland Resource Road (ANC Road) in northwestern Alberta.

Supported by its financial sponsor, CBRE Investment Management, this transaction represents CRR making its first strategic partnership in the forestry sector. This marks an important step in the company's strategy to extend its established resource infrastructure platform across all of Canada's key resource industries. Following the acquisition, CRR will own and operate over 300 kilometres of resource roads strategically located across Alberta.

ANC Timber is the woodlands arm of the Alberta Newsprint Company, Alberta's only newsprint mill, located near Whitecourt, Alberta. The mill is a joint venture between entities controlled by Stern Partners and West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd., combining long-term private capital with one of North America's leading forestry operators. The 114 km section of the Berland Resource Road being acquired supports regional forestry and energy operations, including access to timber within a Forest Management Area that underpins ANC's mill. Also included in the transaction is the 20 km Home Creek Road that connects to the Berland Resource Road.

"This transaction is a meaningful milestone for CRR," said Mark Tysowski, President & Founder of CRR. "We've built our business by partnering with leading energy companies, and we're excited to extend that model into the forestry sector alongside a high-quality operator like ANC. The Berland Resource Road is essential infrastructure, and this partnership demonstrates how our approach can create value across a broader range of industries."

Through this transaction, ANC will monetize non-core road infrastructure and redeploy capital into upgrades of its mill while simplifying its area operations and maintaining long-term alignment through its retained 10% interest. Drawing on its proven resource-road operating capabilities, CRR will assume responsibility for road operations, administration and provide its standard high-quality, reliable service to support to ANC and all third-party road users.

"This long-term partnership allows us to unlock value while ensuring reliable access to our fibre base," said Mike Putzke, General Manager at ANC. "CRR brings a proven model and operational expertise that aligns with our long-term objectives."

RBC Capital Markets acted as CRR's financial advisor on the transaction.

About Canadian Resource Roadways (CRR)

CRR is an infrastructure business focused on owning and operating industrial access roads in Canada's resource sectors. By partnering with CRR, resource companies can monetize non-core road assets, redeploy capital into core operations and benefit from CRR's leading road maintenance and administration capabilities. Headquartered in Calgary, CRR is jointly owned by funds managed by CBRE Investment Management, directors and management. More information can be found at www.crrgroup.ca.

About CBRE Investment Management

CBRE Investment Management is a leading global real assets investment management firm with approximately US$155 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2025, operating in 20 countries around the world. Through its investor-operator culture, the firm seeks to deliver sustainable investment solutions across real assets categories, geographies, risk profiles and execution formats so that its clients, people and communities thrive.

CBRE Investment Management is an independently operated affiliate of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm and a premier provider of critical infrastructure services. CBRE Investment Management harnesses CBRE's data and market insights, investment sourcing and other resources for the benefit of its clients. For more information, please visit www.cbreim.com.

About Alberta Newsprint Company (ANC)

Alberta Newsprint Company is Alberta's first and only newsprint mill, producing high-quality newsprint and paper products for customers worldwide. The company operates an integrated pulp and paper facility near Whitecourt, Alberta, and is a joint venture between Stern Partners (Whitecourt Newsprint Company Limited Partnership) and West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. More information can be found at www.albertanewsprint.com.

About Stern Partners

Stern Partners is a Vancouver-based private investment firm focused on building long-term value through a diversified portfolio of operating businesses across multiple industries, including forestry, infrastructure and manufacturing. Through its affiliated entities, Stern Partners has been a long-standing partner in the development and ownership of Alberta Newsprint Company. More information can be found at www.sternpartners.com.

About West Fraser

West Fraser is a diversified wood products company with more than 50 facilities in Canada, the U.S., the U.K., and Europe, which promotes sustainable forest practices in its operations. The Company produces lumber, engineered wood products (OSB, LVL, MDF, plywood, and particleboard), northern bleached softwood kraft pulp, paper, wood chips, and other residuals. West Fraser's products are used in home construction, repair and remodelling, industrial applications, papers and tissue. For more information about West Fraser, visit www.westfraser.com.

SOURCE Canadian Resource Roadways LP

Canadian Resource Roadways LP, Mark Tysowski, President, C: (403) 919-2454, [email protected], OR CBRE Investment Management, Josh Stoffregen-Foye, Head of Media Relations, C: (347) 882-0148