Crown Capital Announces Issuance of Management Cease Trade Order

CALGARY, AB, July 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Crown Capital Partners Inc. ("Crown" or the "Corporation") (TSX: CRWN) announces that, further to its press release dated June 26, 2026, the Alberta Securities Commission (the "ASC"), as its primary regulator, has officially issued a Management Cease Trade Order ("MCTO") in respect of the Corporation's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

The MCTO was issued on June 30, 2026 under National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203") following the Corporation's application due to a delay in filing its audited annual financial statements, the related management's discussion and analysis (MD&A), the related officer certifications and the annual information form for the 15-month period ended March 31, 2026 (collectively, the "Annual Financial Filings"), which were required to be filed by June 29, 2026.

The MCTO restricts the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation from trading in the Corporation's securities for as long as the Annual Financial Filings remain outstanding. The issuance of the MCTO does not affect the ability of other shareholders to trade in the Corporation's public securities.

The Corporation's management confirm that it is working expeditiously to complete the Annual Financial Filings and currently estimates that they will be filed on or about August 31, 2026.

The Corporation intends to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines set out in NP 12-203, including the requirement to issue bi-weekly default status reports in the form of further press releases, until the Annual Financial Filings are completed. The Corporation confirms that there are no material changes or other specified defaults that have not been generally disclosed.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements, management's beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding the estimated filing date of the Corporation's Annual Financial Filings and satisfaction of the Corporation's reporting requirements as set out in Section 10 of NP 12-203. Forward-looking statements are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors identified in the Crown's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. See Crown's most recent annual information form for a detailed discussion of the risk factors affecting Crown. Crown undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

SOURCE Crown Capital Partners Inc.

For further information, please contact: Michael Overvelde, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected], (416) 640-6887