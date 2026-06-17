Crown Capital Announces Anticipated Delay in Annual Filings and Application for Management Cease Trade Order

CALGARY, AB, June 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Crown Capital Partners Inc. ("Crown" or the "Corporation") (TSX: CRWN) announces today that as a result of delays to its audit, the Company's audited annual financial statements, the related management's discussion and analysis (MD&A), the related officer certifications, and the annual information form for the 15-month period ended March 31, 2026 (collectively, the "Annual Financial Filings"), are not expected to be finalized by June 29, 2026, being the date that such filings are due under National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations. The Corporation currently estimates that the Annual Financial Filings will be filed on or about August 31, 2026.

Reason for the Delay

The expected delay is due to the late appointment of an independent auditor to succeed KPMG LLP, which resigned as auditor of Crown at the request of the Corporation effective October 14, 2025. Effective June 16, 2026, a successor auditor has been engaged to perform an audit of Crown's consolidated financial statements for the 15-month period ended March 31, 2026. The Corporation and its independent auditors are working diligently and cooperatively to complete the audit as rapidly as possible.

Application for a Management Cease Trade Order

In light of the anticipated delay, the Corporation has applied to its principal regulator, the Alberta Securities Commission (the "ASC"), for a Management Cease Trade Order ("MCTO") under National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"). The granting of the MCTO is at the discretion of the ASC and there can be no guarantee or assurance that the MCTO will be granted.

If granted, the MCTO will restrict trading in the Corporation's securities by the Chief Executive Officer and the Chief Financial Officer of the Company. The issuance of an MCTO will generally not affect the ability of the general public to trade the securities of the Corporation on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

If the application is denied, the Corporation's failure to file the Annual Financial Filings by the Filing Deadline could result in the issuance of a general public Cease Trade Order (CTO) by the ASC, which would halt all trading of the Corporation's securities.

Alternative Information Guidelines

The Corporation confirms that it intends to satisfy the provisions of the "alternative information guidelines" set out in Section 10 of NP 12-203. This includes issuing bi-weekly status update news releases every 14 days following the default until the Annual Financial Filings are successfully filed.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements, management's beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding the estimated filing date of the Corporation's Annual Financial Filings, satisfaction of the Corporation's reporting requirements as set out in Section 10 of NP 12-203, and the issuance of an MCTO or a CTO to the Corporation. Forward-looking statements are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors identified in the Crown's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. See Crown's most recent annual information form for a detailed discussion of the risk factors affecting Crown. Crown undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

SOURCE Crown Capital Partners Inc.

For further information, please contact: Michael Overvelde, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected], (416) 640-6887