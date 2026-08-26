Crown Capital Announces Interest Payment Date and Record Date for 12% Secured Subordinated Debentures

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 26, 2026 /CNW/ -- Crown Capital Partners Inc. ("Crown" or the "Corporation") (TSX: CRWN) today announced that it has declared an interest payment of approximately $221.61 per $1,000 of principal amount (the "Interest Payment") of the Corporation's 12% Secured Subordinated Debentures (TSX: CRWN.NT) due December 31, 2027 (the "Debentures"). The Interest Payment will be payable on September 10, 2026 to all holders of record of the Debentures as of the close of business on September 3, 2026. The Debentures will commence trading on a "due bill" basis, representing entitlement to the Interest Payment dividend from the opening on the record date (September 3, 2026) to the payment date (September 10, 2026), inclusive.

The Interest Payment includes outstanding interest on the Debentures for the period from June 30, 2024 up to, but excluding December 31, 2025 that was payable on December 31, 2025, plus interest on the Debentures for the period from December 31, 2025 up to, but excluding June 30, 2026.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements, management's beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding the anticipated payment of the Interest Payment. Forward-looking statements are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors identified in the Crown's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. See Crown's most recent annual information form for a detailed discussion of the risk factors affecting Crown. Crown undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

SOURCE Crown Capital Partners Inc.

For further information, please contact: Michael Overvelde, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected], (416) 640-6887