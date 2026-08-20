Crown Capital Announces Anticipated Closing Date of the Galaxy Transaction and Effective Date of the Debenture Amendments

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- Crown Capital Partners Inc. ("Crown" or the "Corporation") (TSX: CRWN) today announced that the previously disclosed sale of all of the issued and outstanding shares of its subsidiary, Galaxy Broadband Communications Inc., to Calian Group Ltd. (TSX: CGY) ("Calian") pursuant to a share purchase agreement dated June 25, 2026 (the "Galaxy Transaction") is scheduled to close on August 24, 2026 (the "Anticipated Closing Date"). The Galaxy Transaction was first announced by the Corporation in a news release dated June 25, 2026.

On the Anticipated Closing Date, immediately prior to the closing of the Galaxy Transaction, the amendments (the "Debenture Amendments") to the Corporation's 12% secured subordinated debentures due December 31, 2026 (the "Debentures"), which were approved by the holders of the Debentures at a special meeting held on August 11, 2026, will become effective. A description of the Debenture Amendments is set forth in the news release of the Corporation dated August 11, 2026.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors identified in the Crown's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. See Crown's most recent annual information form for a detailed discussion of the risk factors affecting Crown. Crown undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

SOURCE Crown Capital Partners Inc.

For further information, please contact: Michael Overvelde, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected], (416) 640-6887