CrowdStrike Awarded with Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Company of the Year Award for SaaS Security Posture Management Leadership

SAN ANTONIO, March 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan has recognized CrowdStrike with its 2024 Company of the Year Award for Best Practices in SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM). This recognition reaffirms CrowdStrike Falcon® Shield as the industry's leading SSPM solution, delivering unmatched protection for SaaS identities, configurations and data – stopping SaaS breaches and empowering businesses to unify hybrid identity protection on the CrowdStrike Falcon® cybersecurity platform .

Today's adversaries increasingly exploit identities and cloud environments as trusted entry points, as 79% of initial access attacks are now malware-free. These cross-domain attacks exploit complex hybrid environments and fragmented security tools that leave gaps in protecting on-premises Active Directory (AD), cloud-based identity providers and the growing landscape of SaaS applications. Falcon Shield provides best-in-class security posture management and threat protection across SaaS identities, misconfigurations and data. With Falcon Shield unifying into the Falcon platform, CrowdStrike can empower organizations to secure every part of modern hybrid environments – at every stage of the full attack lifecycle – from initial access to lateral movement, all through a single, unified platform.

"With Falcon Shield, CrowdStrike's deep understanding of customer pain points and its ability to address the existing technology gap in the SaaS security space truly stand out," said Ying Ting Neoh, industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Its strategic alliances, along with its comprehensive and scalable SSPM solution, enhance customer support and lower total cost of ownership, providing long-term cost-effectiveness compared to market participants offering piecemeal solutions that lack integrations. These advantages have fostered a positive customer purchase, ownership, and service experience. This is a leading reason we also named CrowdStrike the leader in the 2024 Frost Radar™ for SaaS Security Posture Management ."

According to Frost & Sullivan's authoritative report, CrowdStrike Falcon Shield stands out in the following areas:

Comprehensive SaaS Security: Falcon Shield secures more than 150 SaaS applications, protecting both human and non-human identities (NHI) from being exploited in an attack. With deep risk correlation between devices and SaaS applications, along with proactive misconfiguration management, organizations gain complete visibility and control over their SaaS environments.





Unified Hybrid Identity and Cloud Security: The powerful combination of Falcon Shield and Falcon® Identity Protection delivers proactive security and advanced identity threat detection and response (ITDR), securing every stage of identity-based attacks across every part of modern hybrid environments – from on-premises Active Directory to cloud-based identity providers like Microsoft Entra ID and Okta, and SaaS applications. The integration with CrowdStrike Falcon® Cloud Security will provide unified protection for cloud infrastructure, apps, data, AI models and SaaS all from a single console.





GenAI Security Control: Falcon Shield continuously monitors SaaS environments to detect configuration changes, prevent data leakage from misconfigured AI settings and uncover unauthorized AI applications. By enabling risk-based access controls, organizations can ensure AI tools are securely managed and aligned with enterprise security policies.





Automated SaaS Remediation: With Falcon Shield and Falcon Fusion SOAR , organizations can automate the remediation of high-risk misconfigurations, reducing risk exposure and maintaining compliance across SaaS environments. Bidirectional integrations into ticketing systems and step-by-step remediation guidance empowers security teams to resolve issues faster and more efficiently.

"SaaS applications are prime targets for today's adversaries, and security teams can no longer rely on fragmented solutions to stay protected," said Elia Zaitsev, chief technology officer, CrowdStrike. "With Falcon Shield, CrowdStrike delivers the industry's most complete SaaS security posture management and threat protection while securing every area of modern hybrid environments, at every stage of the attack. Frost & Sullivan's recognition of Falcon Shield reinforces our leadership in SSPM and our commitment to securing global organizations against evolving threats."

For more information, read the full report: 2024 Frost & Sullivan Company of the Year Award: The Global SaaS Security Posture Management Industry Excellence in Best Practices.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

