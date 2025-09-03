Crisis24 Horizon's integrated features enable organizations to seamlessly manage risk and communicate globally, all within a unified solution

MONTREAL and ANNAPOLIS, Md., Sept. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Crisis24, a global, AI-enhanced platform in travel risk management, mass communications, critical event management, crisis-security consulting, personal protection solutions and global medical concierge capabilities, today announced innovative new features in its Crisis24 Horizon integrated risk management platform.

"As the world grows more complex, we're evolving Crisis24 Horizon into a truly unified, integrated risk management platform," said Grégoire Pinton, Managing Director and Global Head of Integrated Risk Management at Crisis24. "By combining the latest technology and AI capabilities with the private sector's largest team of intelligence analysts and our global 24/7 operations, Horizon empowers organizations to strengthen resilience and maintain operational continuity, wherever their people, sites, and assets are located. Reflecting our continuous investments in R&D, these latest updates bring next-generation mass notification and advanced AI features that streamline workflows at a time when organizations face rising risks and increasingly complex critical events."

New features for greater organizational resilience

Building on its robust travel risk management foundation, the enhanced Crisis24 Horizon platform delivers comprehensive risk management and communications capabilities designed to enable organizations to operate with confidence on a global scale:

Mass Notification : With enterprise-grade mass notification capabilities, managers and administrators can instantly reach employees through the Crisis24 Horizon Mobile app, SMS, Email, Text-to-voice and other channels with fast, reliable one- and two-way communications. Pre-built templates and AI-powered message assistance further expedite response times during emergencies and urgent events.

: With enterprise-grade mass notification capabilities, managers and administrators can instantly reach employees through the Crisis24 Horizon Mobile app, SMS, Email, Text-to-voice and other channels with fast, reliable one- and two-way communications. Pre-built templates and AI-powered message assistance further expedite response times during emergencies and urgent events. "Ask Horizon": A natural-language AI-driven chat interface enables organizations to leverage the power of AI for instant access to the information they need for successful risk management operations, whether it's client-specific (such as personnel locations) or drawn from Crisis24's deep sector and location intelligence. This feature is particularly valuable during critical events when every second counts.

A natural-language AI-driven chat interface enables organizations to leverage the power of AI for instant access to the information they need for successful risk management operations, whether it's client-specific (such as personnel locations) or drawn from Crisis24's deep sector and location intelligence. This feature is particularly valuable during critical events when every second counts. Latest Events Synopsis: Crisis24 Horizon provides concise, AI-generated summaries of intelligence alerts and incident reports for specific locations. This gives organizations and individual users alike a clear, rapid understanding of emerging situations in a given location, enhancing the easy digestibility of Crisis24's intelligence and insights.

The integrated risk management platform of choice for global organizations

Developed on a modern technology stack, Crisis24 Horizon combines scalability, configurability, and advanced functionality across risk intelligence, mass notification and enterprise risk management. At its core lies an intelligence hub, powered by Crisis24's team of over 200 analysts, the largest in the private sector. By blending AI technology with human expertise, Crisis24 delivers detailed risk assessments across a range of categories, for 200+ countries and territories, 800+ provinces and 400+ cities, supported by a 0.25-increment risk rating scale for unmatched granularity. Clients also benefit from 24/7 real-time intelligence alerts with actionable insights on global threat conditions.

The Crisis24 Horizon Mobile app, available in dozens of languages and designed with accessibility principles in mind, extends these capabilities to employees and individuals under an organization's duty of care. Through the app, users can:

Share their location and risk exposure with their organization

Confirm their safety during incidents

Request assistance or communicate updates via phone or in-app messaging

Receive localized threat proximity alerts

Access intelligence-driven advice and e-learning resources

By unifying intelligence, AI and communications, Crisis24 Horizon sets a new standard in global integrated risk management, helping organizations stay ahead of evolving threats and protect what matters most.

Crisis24 Horizon's new features will be on display at GSX 2025 (Sep. 29 – Oct. 1, New Orleans). Visit Crisis24 at booth 1941 to learn more.

About Crisis24

Crisis24, a global, AI-enhanced platform in travel risk management, mass communications, critical event management, crisis-security consulting, personal protection solutions and global medical concierge capabilities, allows prominent organizations, disruptive brands and influential people to operate with confidence in an uncertain world. Backed by proprietary AI-enabled SaaS technologies, advanced Global Operations Centers, and the largest team of private sector intelligence analysts in the world, we deliver localized insights and global perspectives alongside medical, security, crisis response and consultancy services as a preferred partner for Fortune 500 corporations. With a uniquely integrated and scalable platform, Crisis24 has an unrivaled financial profile that enables greater investment in technology than industry peers. For more information, visit crisis24.com.

