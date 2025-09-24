Crisis24, ECAM and GardaWorld Security to Showcase Latest AI Innovations and Service Offerings at GSX 2025

Every angle covered: visit GSX booth 1941 to see how GardaWorld companies are redefining what it means to safeguard people, assets and operations

MONTREAL, Sept. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - GardaWorld, an entrepreneurial-driven corporation focused on building global champions in security services, AI-enabled security technology, integrated risk management and cash automation solutions, will be represented by its global champion businesses including Crisis24, ECAM and GardaWorld Security at GSX (Global Security Exchange) in New Orleans next week. Highlights of the products and services on show include:

Crisis24: the upgraded Crisis24 Horizon unified platform

Building on its robust risk management foundation, the evolution of the Crisis24 Horizon platform evolution delivers unified comprehensive risk management, critical event management and communications capabilities designed to enable organizations to operate with confidence on a global scale:

Mass Notification : With enterprise-grade mass notification capabilities, managers and administrators can instantly reach employees through the Crisis24 Horizon Mobile app, SMS, email, text-to-voice and other channels with fast, reliable one- and two-way communications. Pre-built templates and AI-powered message assistance further expedite response times during emergencies and critical events.

: With enterprise-grade mass notification capabilities, managers and administrators can instantly reach employees through the Crisis24 Horizon Mobile app, SMS, email, text-to-voice and other channels with fast, reliable one- and two-way communications. Pre-built templates and AI-powered message assistance further expedite response times during emergencies and critical events. "Ask Horizon" : A natural-language AI-driven chat interface enables organizations to leverage the power of AI for instant access to the information they need for successful risk management operations, whether it's client-specific (such as personnel locations) or drawn from Crisis24's deep sector and location intelligence. This feature is particularly valuable during critical events when every second counts and simplifies use of the platform.

: A natural-language AI-driven chat interface enables organizations to leverage the power of AI for instant access to the information they need for successful risk management operations, whether it's client-specific (such as personnel locations) or drawn from Crisis24's deep sector and location intelligence. This feature is particularly valuable during critical events when every second counts and simplifies use of the platform. Latest Events Synopsis: Crisis24 Horizon provides concise, AI-generated summaries of intelligence alerts and incident reports for specific locations. This gives organizations and individual users alike a clear, rapid understanding of emerging situations in a given location, further enhancing the easy digestibility of Crisis24's intelligence and insights.

ECAM: latest AI innovation in video surveillance

Alongside its existing, proprietary AI technologies – including "Integra" which uses AI-powered upscaling to enhance video resolution while boosting threat detection accuracy and identification range by up to 50% – ECAM will showcase its cutting-edge AI solution to strengthen hybrid security programs.

By seamlessly integrating AI-driven detection with human guarding, existing camera infrastructure is transformed into a proactive security network. ECAM AI enables real-time alerts for events such as perimeter breaches, intrusions, and suspicious activity, delivered directly to guards' devices for immediate response. With customizable detection rules, live video access and historical incident tracking, guards gain enhanced situational awareness and operational efficiency. Whether using existing fixed cameras or mobile surveillance units (MSUs), ECAM's AI solution for hybrid security ensures every critical event is captured, analyzed and acted upon – bridging the gap between technology and human action for smarter, faster security.

GardaWorld Security: a people-first approach to security

GardaWorld Security launched its Ambassador Era people program in 2024 to reinforce the culture of excellence the company has always championed and, at GSX, GardaWorld Security – United States and GardaWorld Security – Canada will showcase the positive impact already being felt by clients and employees.

The Ambassador Era people program reimagines how talent is hired, matched to positions, trained and developed, communicated with and recognized. In its first year, it has led to a seven-percentage point decrease in both employee turnover and regrettable loss in the United States, with 100% completion of its core learning path by new hires and current security professionals.

Across both the United States and Canada, the Ambassador Era people program and recognitions such as Great Place To Work Certification™ underscore GardaWorld Security's commitment to combining investments in people with the latest technology to protect what matters most to clients every day.

Discover how GardaWorld businesses are redefining what it means to safeguard people, assets and operations worldwide. Visit us at GSX 2025 (Sep. 29 – Oct. 1, New Orleans) at booth 1941.

About Crisis24

Crisis24, a global, AI-enhanced platform in travel risk management, mass communications, critical event management, crisis-security consulting, personal protection solutions and global medical concierge capabilities, allows prominent organizations, disruptive brands and influential people to operate with confidence in an uncertain world. Backed by proprietary AI-enabled SaaS technologies, advanced Global Operations Centers, and the largest team of private sector intelligence analysts in the world, we deliver localized insights and global perspectives alongside medical, security, crisis response and consultancy services as a preferred partner for Fortune 500 corporations. With a uniquely integrated and scalable platform, Crisis24 has an unrivaled financial profile that enables greater investment in technology than industry peers. For more information, visit crisis24.com.

About ECAM

ECAM is a North American leader in AI-driven live surveillance technology solutions, with the continent's largest footprint of monitored mobile and permanent surveillance units. With a vision of Every Camera Always Monitored, ECAM combines the world's most advanced AI-driven live video surveillance technology with human expertise to deliver real-time protection with unmatched precision and vigilance. From R&D to product development and platform innovation, ECAM fully owns and develops its entire operation and technology stack. The company develops proprietary technologies specifically designed to address the most common challenges in surveillance. This in-house approach ensures customers benefit from rapid innovation and cutting-edge solutions tailored to their most common challenges. Headquartered in Dallas, ECAM is a global champion business of GardaWorld, an entrepreneurial-driven corporation that builds global champions in security services, AI-enabled security technologies, integrated risk management and cash automation solutions. For more information visit ecam.com.

About GardaWorld Security

GardaWorld Security is a global champion and leader in security services. Employing highly-skilled and dedicated professionals across the globe, GardaWorld Security offers sophisticated, tailored security and technology solutions through high-touch partnerships and consistently superior service delivery. With a deep understanding that security is critical to the organizational resilience of business operations and the safety of communities, GardaWorld Security is committed to impeccable governance, professional care and the well-being of everyone. Thanks to a well-earned reputation, GardaWorld Security is the long-standing security partner of choice to some of the most prominent brands and Fortune 500 corporations. For more information, visit garda.com.

SOURCE Garda World Security Corporation

[email protected]