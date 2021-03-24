CRIN's $80 million technology competitions support Canada's expansion in clean technology

CALGARY, AB, March 24, 2021 /CNW/ - The Clean Resource Innovation Network (CRIN) announces $80 CAD million for three large-scale technology competitions that will create positive environmental improvements for Canada's oil and natural gas industry and end users. Through the Government of Canada's $100 million commitment from the Strategic Innovation Fund, CRIN's three competitions will accelerate solutions to commercialization and wide-spread adoption to increase competitiveness and significantly reduce environmental impact.

"CRIN competitions are designed to advance breakthrough technologies that focus on enhancing environmental performance, including greenhouse gas emissions from source to end use," said Joy Romero, President of CRIN and Vice President, Technology and Innovation at Canadian Natural. "CRIN is about energy development and environmental stewardship to position Canada as a global leader in clean energy solutions."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, said:

"Our Government is committed to building a greener, more competitive economy for the benefit of all Canadians. Our focus on the economy goes across all sectors, including oil and gas. The government's investment in CRIN is another step in this direction. This green push is as much about economic growth, competitiveness and jobs as it is about ensuring a healthy environment for our children and grandchildren."

The focus areas for each competition have been determined with the input of the oil and gas industry ensuring solutions meet industry's needs and challenges. Each competition is run by independent competition coordinators to allow CRIN members to participate without conflict of interest.

The first competition opens today, March 24:

Reducing Environmental Footprint Technology Competition ( $50 million ) Focus areas include (but not limited to) methane mitigation; novel extraction solutions; water treatment technologies; and land management and retirement of inactive wells Maximum $10M to any project Expression of interest and applications: Launching today, March 24 , 2021, and open until May 20, 2021 with contracting and awards in December 2021 – January 2022 Information webinar April 7 , 10:00 a.m. P Competition coordinator and application portal: Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA) Low Emission Fuels and Products Technology Competition ( $25 million ) Focus areas include (but not limited to) innovative products from hydrocarbons such as carbon fibre; carbon capture and utilization; hydrogen and geothermal and low carb intensity alternatives and new fuels Maximum of $10M to any project Expression of interest and applications: March 31, 2021 – June 9, 2021 with contracting and awards in December 2021 – January 2022 Information webinar April 21 (details pending) Competition coordinator: Foresight Cleantech Accelerator Centre / The Delphi Group Digital Oil and Gas Technology Competition ( $5 million ) Focus areas include (but not limited to) digital solutions for environmental monitoring; health and safety; capital project execution; and operations excellence and efficiency Maximum $1M to any project Expression of interest and applications will open in mid-May with contracting and awards in November – December 2021 Information webinar date to come Competition coordinator: MaRS

All eligible projects must be at a Technology Readiness Level (TRL) of 6-9; demonstrate anticipated environmental and public benefits; and reflect an innovator and producer partnership (minimum 25% of project cost must be supported by the private sector) that includes membership in CRIN.

More information, and CRIN membership registration, are at cleanresourceinnovation.com.

Watch for additional announcements from CRIN and competition coordinators over the coming weeks regarding application details and portal openings, according to the schedule outlined above.

ABOUT THE CLEAN RESOURCE INNOVATION NETWORK (CRIN)

The Clean Resource Innovation Network (CRIN) is a pan-Canadian network focused on ensuring Canada's hydrocarbon resources are sustainably developed and integrated into the global energy systems. CRIN, as a 'network of networks', connects a vast array of skills, knowledge and experience from oil and gas and other industries to technology developers, researchers, government, investors, academia, entrepreneurs, youth and many other sectors. By identifying industry challenges, we create a market pull to accelerate commercialization and widespread clean technology adoption with environmental, economic and public benefits for Canada.

ABOUT EMISSIONS REDUCTION ALBERTA (ERA)

For more than 10 years, ERA has been investing the revenues from the carbon price paid by large industrial emitters to accelerate the development and adoption of innovative clean technology solutions. Since ERA was established in 2009, they have committed $646 million toward 204 projects worth $4.5 billion that are helping to reduce GHGs, create competitive industries and are leading to new business opportunities in Alberta. These projects are estimated to deliver cumulative reductions of 37.7 million tonnes of CO₂e by 2030.

SOURCE Clean Resource Innovation Network (CRIN)

For further information: Clean Resource Innovation Network (CRIN) Media Contacts: Janice Harvie, 403-640-9431, [email protected]; Lyndy Groom, 403-807-2349, [email protected]