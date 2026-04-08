New data shows rising shoplifting rate, deepening safety concerns and growing pressure on small businesses across Canada

TORONTO, April 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Half (50%) of Canadian small business owners report that crime has increased in their community over the past year, while only 2% report a decline, according to the latest research from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business.

The findings align with national crime data. Police–reported shoplifting of $5,000 or under rose 14% in 2024 compared to 2023, marking the fourth consecutive annual increase and a 66% surge since 2014. Together, Statistics Canada data and CFIB research paint a clear picture: Main Street is facing sustained pressure from crime.

"Owners should not be spending more time and money managing theft, vandalism and safety risks than running their business. The financial strain and emotional toll are exhausting. Governments need to respond with stronger consequences for repeat and organized offenders, streamlined reporting and faster responses from police, and supports aimed at prevention and recovery," said Kayode Southwood, CFIB senior policy analyst. "Some business owners have told us they've spent thousands of dollars on installing security cameras or replacing smashed windows. Some have even said they'd rather take the pandemic over the crime they're dealing with now."

Nearly half of business owners also report concerns about their own safety, and the safety of their staff and their customers. Many have resorted to changing their operations, from locking doors during business hours to implementing buddy systems, and limiting shifts where employees work alone.

"Small businesses care deeply about their communities. They live there, hire locally, and want vibrant streets," added Kalith Nanayakkara, senior policy analyst at CFIB. "But too many owners feel burned out and anxious, left to shoulder the burden alone. Governments may be talking more about crime, but progress only counts when business owners actually feel safer on the ground."

CFIB is calling on all levels of government to:

Follow through with meaningful Criminal Code changes to better address repeat and organized crime.

Set service standards to improve law enforcement response time when business owners report a crime , such as introducing faster and more streamlined police reporting processes with consistent follow up.

such as introducing faster and more streamlined police reporting processes with consistent follow up. Invest in practical supports, such as security rebates, to help small businesses prevent and recover from incidents while longer-term solutions are developed.

Ensure small businesses have a seat at the policy discussion table, as their experience is essential to developing effective policy.

"Everybody deserves to feel safe in the community where they're trying to earn an honest living," Southwood concluded. "Too many owners tell us they lie awake at night watching their security cameras, hoping no one breaks in again. With Canada seeing more business closures than openings, crime is one more pressure pushing people away from running a business. Governments must act decisively and prioritize community safety to restore confidence on Main Street."

Methodology

CFIB's October survey findings are based on 2,899 responses from a stratified random sample of CFIB members, to a controlled-access web survey. Data reflects responses received from October 9-24, 2025. Findings are statistically accurate to +/- 1.82 per cent, 19 times in 20.

About CFIB

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is Canada's largest association of small and medium-sized businesses with 103,000 members across every industry and region. CFIB is dedicated to increasing business owners' chances of success by driving policy change at all levels of government, providing expert advice and tools, and negotiating exclusive savings. Learn more at cfib.ca.

SOURCE Canadian Federation of Independent Business (Toronto)

For media enquiries or interviews, please contact: Dariya Baiguzhiyeva, CFIB, 647-464-2814, [email protected]