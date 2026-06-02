The Uukiimau Agreement establishes a comprehensive framework spanning financial, operational, environmental, and social commitments, ensuring that the development of natural resources in this region creates genuine, lasting benefits for Cree communities and future generations.

A celebratory ceremony will be held in Waswanipi on June 10, 2026.

A Partnership Built on Trust

"Strong relationships are built when parties work together with honesty, respect, and a shared sense of responsibility. The Uukiimau Agreement reflects that approach and establishes a foundation for responsible development that respects Cree values while creating long-term opportunities for our communities and future generations" said Grand Chief Paul John Murdoch of the Cree Nation Government.

Chief Irene Neeposh of the Cree First Nation of Waswanipi added: "The Uukiimau Agreement marks an important milestone in our partnership with Gold Fields. Together, we have established a framework that will create lasting benefits for Waswanipi through jobs, training, and contracting opportunities for my community, while ensuring that development respects our land, our values, and our Cree way of life. This Agreement lays the foundation for a sustainable and prosperous future for Waswanipi."

Mr. Patrick Tobin, Senior Vice-President Canada of Gold Fields, stated: "This Agreement represents a shared commitment towards our partnership for the responsible and sustainable development of the Windfall Project. We are proud to move forward together."

A Continuing Future Together

At its core, this agreement reflects a shared responsibility to working together in a way that respects Cree values, knowledge, and connection to the land. It supports the Cree First Nation of Waswanipi in defining its own priorities and ensures that the community is meaningfully involved in decisions that affect its territory.

The Uukimau Agreement establishes a framework for ongoing collaboration, integrating Cree perspectives into environmental stewardship, employment, training, and business opportunities. It reflects Gold Fields' 2035 Aspirations by placing people, partnerships, and long-term value at the centre of the Project, whilst having a positive impact on our communities and the environment.

Through this agreement, the Windfall Mining Project will generate tangible benefits for Cree members, including jobs, support for local businesses, and investments through funds in community initiatives, while strengthening a relationship built on dialogue, respect, and shared outcomes.

This is what responsible development looks like. And today, it moves forward.

About the Grand Council of the Crees (Eeyou Istchee)

The Grand Council of the Crees (Eeyou Istchee) is the political body that represents the approximately 20,000 Crees or "Eeyouch" (or "Eenouch"). The Board of Directors of the Grand Council of the Crees (Eeyou Istchee) is constituted of twenty (20) members including: the Grand Chief and Deputy Grand Chief elected at large by the Eeyouch, the Chiefs elected by each of the nine (9) recognized Cree communities, and one (1) representative elected by each community. The head office of the Grand Council of the Crees (Eeyou Istchee) is in the Cree community of Nemaska.

About the Cree Nation Government

The Cree Nation Government exercises certain municipal powers on Category II lands and is responsible for land use and development planning, environmental protection, the hunting, fishing and trapping regime, economic and community development, Cree governance and other matters as decided by the Board of Directors of the Grand Council of the Crees. The Council of the Cree Nation Government is composed of the same representatives as the Board of Directors of the Grand Council of the Crees (Eeyou Istchee). These two bodies often act jointly and are commonly referred to as the "Board/Council".

About the Cree First Nation of Waswanipi

Waswanipi, ᐙᔅᐙᓂᐲ, means "Light on the water", is the southernmost inland Cree community Eeyou Istchee. With a population of 2,150 people, Waswanipi's main economic activities includes forestry, mining services and public administration.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields is a globally diversified gold producer with eight operating mines in Australia, South Africa, Ghana, Chile and Peru and one project in Canada. We have a total attributable annual gold-equivalent production of 2.44Moz, proved and probable gold mineral reserves of 48.3Moz, measured and indicated gold mineral resources of 31.6Moz (excluding mineral reserves) and inferred gold mineral resources of 12.2Moz (excluding mineral reserves). Our shares are listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) and our American depositary shares trade on the New York Exchange (NYSE).

SOURCE Groupe Minier Windfall Inc.

Media Contact - Canada: Eric Pietrantoni, Lead External Communications and Stakeholder Specialist, [email protected], 438-870-6237