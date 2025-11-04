Now fully licensed in Quebec, CCS opens new office in Gatineau to provide French and English credit counselling and financial education

CCS Brings Bilingual Debt Support to Quebec

GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 4, 2025 /CNW/ -The Credit Counselling Society (CCS), a non-profit organization with 29 years of experience helping Canadians manage their money and debt, is proud to announce that it is now fully licensed to operate in Quebec. With a new office in Gatineau and a dedicated bilingual team, CCS offers Quebec residents the same high-quality credit counselling, debt management services, and financial education available to Canadians in other provinces.

"We wanted to make sure that when we expanded into Quebec, we did it the right way. This means having the full capacity, training, tools and licensing to deliver the exceptional standard of care people expect from us," explains Peta Wales, President and CEO of the Credit Counselling Society. "As we enter Financial Literacy Month, we're proud to offer Quebecers trusted, bilingual support to help them take charge of their finances and achieve peace of mind, especially at a time when insolvency rates in the province are among the highest in the country."

High Insolvency Rates Highlight Urgent Need

The expansion comes at a time of significant financial stress for Quebec households. According to the Office of the Superintendent of Bankruptcy, Quebec had 34,324 total insolvencies in the 12 months ending June 30, 2025, the second-highest number in Canada behind Ontario. This includes 10,626 bankruptcies -- the highest outside Ontario -- and 23,698 consumer proposals, highlighting strong demand for structured alternatives to bankruptcy.

Quebec's insolvency rate of 3.94 per 1,000 people is higher than the national average of 3.63, and the bankruptcy rate of 1.22 per 1,000 residents is nearly double Ontario's rate, reflecting the disproportionately high number of Quebecers facing serious financial challenges and turning to insolvency. The high number of insolvent Quebecers shows not only the lack of alternative options but also the need for free guidance to navigate them, something CCS has spent nearly three decades providing to help Canadians regain stability and confidence in their finances.

Comprehensive Support in French and English

Offering services in French allows Quebec residents to receive guidance in the language they're most comfortable with, helping them feel understood and confident throughout every step, from their initial inquiry to one-on-one counselling, follow-up, and long-term support.

"Being able to support clients in their preferred language makes a real difference," explains Zishu Ndongko, Credit Counsellor and French Lead with the Credit Counselling Society. "Talking about money can already be stressful, so when someone can speak in the language they're most comfortable with, it helps them relax, feel understood, and see that there's a path forward."

Building Local Connections and Financial Education Programs

With its Quebec expansion, CCS is making its financial education programs and materials available in both French and English, ensuring individuals and organizations across the province can access practical tools and resources to better manage money and debt.

"As we expand into Quebec, we're excited to connect with local communities and organizations. Our goal is to make financial education approachable, practical, and accessible to everyone in both our national languages," says Tina Filion, Community Engagement and Education Specialist and native Quebecer. "This expansion is an important step in building resources and partnerships designed to reflect and respond to the unique realities of this province."

Financial Literacy Month Reinforces CCS Mission

As November marks the tenth anniversary of Financial Literacy Month in Canada, CCS's expansion reinforces its commitment to improving financial resilience nationwide. With nearly 30 years of experience, CCS continues to equip Canadians with the knowledge and confidence to manage debt, manage money skillfully, and plan for a financially secure future. This now includes Quebecers in both official languages through free access to one-on-one credit counselling, online resources, and tailored support.

To speak with a certified credit counsellor, visit nomoredebts.org or call 1-888-527-8999.

About the Credit Counselling Society

The Credit Counselling Society is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping consumers better manage their money and debt. CCS provides free and confidential credit counselling, objective debt repayment options, budgeting assistance, and financial education. Visit nomoredebts.org.

